The Indian Cricket Team is set to finish their series against the West Indies soon, and the time for the major performance is near. The Rohit Sharma led side will now play in the upcoming Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup. However, the team will be looking to end their 10-year drought for the ICC trophy this October, as the last time the team was victorious in the ICC tournament was when MS Dhoni was the captain.

3 things you need to know

India and Pakistan are placed in the same group for the Asia Cup (a group of 3 with Nepal)

Asia Cup will start on August 30, 2023

IND vs PAK match will take place on September 2, 2023

IND vs PAK: Indian captain avoids controversy ahead of the Asia Cup 2023

India and Pakistan will meet at the Asia Cup as part of their preparation for the World Cup. There was a recent humorous event involving Rohit Sharma and a reporter. During the 2019 ICC World Cup, Rohit was approached to give tips to Pakistani batsmen. In response, Rohit made a funny joke about coaching Pakistan's team, which drew a lot of attention after India's exciting victory against their archrivals. Rohit, also known as the "Hitman," frequently makes headlines with his memorable words during media engagements.

During a recent media appearance, Rohit Sharma was asked to choose the toughest bowler in Babar Azam's Pakistan squad ahead of the next tournament. This conversation took place during an event in the United States, where Rohit discussed India's high-voltage conflict with Pakistan. The two cricketing titans will meet in the Asia Cup before meeting in the World Cup in 2023 on October 15, 2023.

What did Rohit Sharma reply to the question?

In the latest version, Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s media interaction showed the extreme smartness of the player. Replying to the question of “the toughest bowler he has faced of Pakistan,” While many anticipated Rohit to select either superstar Shaheen Shah Afridi or speedster Haris Rauf, the Indian captain responded with a sly reaction ahead of the mega Indo-Pak match. He said:

“Pakistan team mein sab ache hai. Mai kisi ka naam nahi loonga. Bada bada controversy hota hai” (Pakistan's quick bowlers are all excellent, I will not select anyone as It sparks a heated controversy.) “If I will take one player’s name, the second will feel bad. If I will take the second player’s name, then the third one will feel bad. I think all of them are good.”

Rohit sharma's comment on Pakistan bowlers... #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/qJc8ikGYNt — S ∆ U R ∆ B H (@Saurabhkry_45) August 7, 2023

Everyone in the crowd, including his wife Ritika Sajdesh, was seen laughing out loud, as you can see in the video above. The Indian team is currently playing its last few matches of the bilateral series with West Indies and will be looking forward top face their arch-rivals soon in the Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup.