Keeping the upcoming ODI World Cup and the Asia Cup in mind, the BCCI has been closely monitoring the fitness of Indian superstars which includes the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

3 things you need to know:

India will host the ICC Cricket World Cup this year

The Men in Blue will also take part in the upcoming Asia Cup in Sri Lanka

Given his fitness, Jasprit Bumrah will be the candidate to spearhead the Indian bowling lineup in the World Cup

The BCCI's medical update reads:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued the following medical and fitness updates on five players currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Mr Jasprit Bumrah and Mr Prasidh Krishna: The two fast bowlers are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games.

Mr KL Rahul and Mr Shreyas Iyer: They have resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills. The BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with their progress and will increase their intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning in the coming days.

Mr Rishabh Pant: He has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running.

Team India superstars gear up for international cricket return

Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since September last year for a setback in his back stress fracture and missed the T20 World Cup action. He underwent surgery in March and since then under strict watch at the National Cricket Academy viral.

The Mumbai Indians pacer recently posted a video of him bowling in full force in the nets and the visuals already boosted the morale of the Indin supporters ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup. BCCI's priority could be to ease Bumrah into action in the upcoming Ireland series. Asia Cup will also pose a stern test to Bumrah's fitness. So overall the fast bowler will have ample opportunity to prove his mettle again on the field.

Prasidh Krishna is also expected to mark his return after a long hiatus. The Rajasthan Royals pacer had to miss the entire IPL 2023 as he suffered a lumbar stress fracture and was operated on. KL Rahul injured his thigh during a match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023. He missed a larger part of the cash-rich league while he had also announced that he will be missing the World Test Championship final.

Shreyas Iyer missed the 4th Test in the Border Gavaskar trophy and has been recovering from a back injury. The Kolkata Knight Riders captain is likely to be a match fit ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup. Rishabh Pant too has shown significant progress in his rehabilitation process following his car accident last year. The World Cup might come too soon for the Delhi Capitals skipper but he will remain in contention for a place in the cricketing extravaganza.