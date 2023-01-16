'He Has To Be The Aggressor': Kaif Explains Role Rohit Sharma Needs To Play In Powerplay

Former batsman Mohammad Kaif has been extremely impressed with the two Indian openers as he believes that both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill play elegantly. Speaking of Rohit specifically, Kaif said that he is delighted to see the hitman try to be the aggressor in the powerplay, stating that the 35-year-old would play a vital role if India are to win the upcoming ODI World Cup.

'He's trying to set that tone': Kaif on Rohit's role

While speaking to Star Sports after the third and final India vs Sri Lanka ODI, Mohammad Kaif said, "The way Rohit Sharma has started as a captain, he’s trying to set that tone in the power play. He is stepping out and playing over point and pulling the ball. I think he knows that if India wants to win the World Cup, he should be the one as the aggressor in the power play."

Kaif then went on to comment upon the opener pair of Rohit and Shubman Gill by adding, "I think both the batsmen got similarities because they like to play on the back foot. The way they play square of the wicket, they like to play pull shots and not so much footwork but the way they play square of the wicket, the fine leg, and through the cover points is fantastic to see. Appealing to the eyes, both the batsmen have got elegance."

"Both the batsmen have the capability to stay on the pitch and bat for a long time and for that reason, it is difficult to bowl against them because if you make even a small mistake these guys will punish you," explained Kaif. While Rohit was not able to register a massive score in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka, Gill made the most of his opportunity by smacking his second hundred in this format.

Rohit and Gill together registered a partnership of 95 runs for the opening wicket before the former was dismissed on 42 runs by Chamika Karunaratne. Gill carried on and smacked 116 runs off 97 deliveries to help Team India register a mammoth total of 390 runs. The Men in Blue eventually dismissed the Sri Lankans for just 73 runs and went on to register a win by a record margin of 317 runs.