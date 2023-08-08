IND vs WI: India is set to face the West Indies in its 3rd T20 clash of the bilateral series at Providence Stadium this Tuesday. However, Team India has been questioned a lot about their recent performances. The Hardik Pandya-led side was defeated by 2 wickets in their last match on Sunday after failing to restrict the hosts from reaching a target of 153.

IND vs WI: West Indies lead the series by 2

The Indian cricket team suffered back-to-back losses to the West Indies during a bilateral T20I series, which was an unusual occurrence. The team, which was preparing for the upcoming World Cup, lost the opening game of the five-match series by a slim margin of 4 runs under the leadership of Hardik Pandya.

They failed to reach their 152-run target, and after last week's two-wicket loss due to their inability to defend that total, they experienced even more dissatisfaction India's performance is on the cusp of reaching a low not seen in 17 years as a result of these back-to-back failures. Rahul Dravid, the team's head coach, and captain Hardik have come under fire for their decisions on player selection and team strategy.

Dodda Ganesh makes a huge statement about Rahul Dravid and Hardik Pandya

In the thick of the debate, a former Indian fast bowler has stepped forward to defend Rahul Dravid and blame Hardik for the two losses. This event serves as an example of the widespread pattern whereby team management receives praise for wins and criticism for losses. The management, which consists of the coaching staff, the captain, the vice-captain, and experienced players, collaboratively crafts the gameplan and strategies for each match or tour, therefore, these dynamics are inevitable.

Stop admonishing Rahul Dravid for every damn thing. He had no role in the captain juggling his bowlers today. Of late, Rahul has become a soft target only because he doesn’t say much in the media #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter #WIvIND — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) August 6, 2023

Additionally, Dodda Ganesh believes that Hardik's judgments on the pitch, rather than Dravid's preset strategy, are more to blame for India's defeats. Ganesh vehemently disagrees with those who are quick to blame the legendary Indian cricketer for the team's losses.