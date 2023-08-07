India's loss at the hands of West Indies in the 2nd exposed various frailties of Men in Blue. The Hardik Pandya-led side was expected to brush aside the Windies with ease in the shortest format. But the home side has surprised everyone by taming down the visitors in consecutive matches. The onus will be on India to reduce the deficit in the next T20I.

3 things you need to know

India claimed the Test and ODI series 2-1 and 1-0 respectively

India are trailing 2-0 in the five match T20I series

West Indies failed to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup for the first time

India lost to West Indies in back to back matches

The absence of prominent names might have hurt India's prospects and the decision to field a young side has been of no help. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested as Hardik has been given the charge to set up a young crop of players.

Sanju Samson has majorly failed to deliver on big occasions while Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have been big disappointments. India's awful display is set to hand Rahul Dravid a major selection headache ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Parthiv Patel makes a blunt assessment on Rahul Dravid

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel believes a more pro-active approach from the Indian coach might have helped Hardik in the proceedings.

"Hardik Pandya has been brilliant as a captain for GT, but over there he had support from Ashish Nehra as well. Is Rahul Dravid the proactive person or coach, which we are looking for in the T20 format? In my opinion, I don't think so. We need someone who is proactive, Hardik Pandya has that spark, but he needs that support and Rahul Dravid does not provide that for him."

"Hardik Pandya's decision to not give Chahal the 18th over was the turning point in the match. He bowled really well in the 16th over, but he did not finish his quota of four overs. So, for me, that was something that turned the game in favor of the West Indies." India will face West Indies in the 3rd T20I at Providence Stadium.