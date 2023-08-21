The BCCI on Monday unveiled an 18-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The squad includes 17 players and one travelling reserve in the form of backup wicket-keeper Sanju Samson. Rohit Sharma has been named the captain of the team, while Hardk Pandya has been picked as his deputy. The tournament will also mark the return of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer to the national side.

3 things you need to know

The Asia Cup 2023 will be held from August 31 to September 17

India will kick-start their campaign against Pakistan on September 2, 2023

The previous edition of the 50-over Asia Cup was won by India

Rohit Sharma on non-inclusion of Rishabh Pant

One of the most notable names missing from the squad is Rishabh Pant, who has been out of competitive cricket for the past nine months. Pant was involved in a horrific car accident in December last year while travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand. When asked about Pant's non-inclusion in the Asia Cup squad, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said the wicket-keeper is "not ready" to play the tournament.

Pant is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Begaluru. He will most likely miss out on the upcoming Cricket World Cup, slated to be held in India. Pant has already missed several major tournaments for India in the past few months including the final of the World Test Championship 2023 against Australia.

Asia Cup 2023: Squad announcement

Following a comprehensive hour-long meeting at New Delhi's Taj Hotel, the lineup for the Asia Cup has been officially unveiled. The meeting convened with the participation of captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

India's Asia Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Travelling reserve: Sanju Samson (wk)

Image: Disney+ Hotstar