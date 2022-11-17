'He Is The Players' Captain': Hardik Pandya Gets Special Praise From Coach Laxman

After a disappointing end to the T20 World Cup campaign in Australia, Team India has landed in New Zealand to take part in the three-match T20I and ODI series. Some of the senior members of the team along with coach Rahul Dravid have been rested for the India vs New Zealand series with Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan leading the T20I and ODI squad respectively. VVS Laxman will be coaching the team on this tour. Ahead of the opening T20I match in Wellington, VVS Laxman has special praise for Hardik Pandya.

VVS Laxman talks about Hardik Pandya's personality as captain

Hardik Pandya and VVS Laxman have previously worked together during the Ireland series before the T20 World Cup. The all-rounder is touted as the future leader of Team India in the T20I format following his exceptional leadership quality which led Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title last year. Addressing the media during the press conference, VVS Laxman shared his thoughts about Hardik Pandya's captaincy.

The former India cricketer said, "He is a fabulous leader. We have seen what he has done with Gujarat Titans in the IPL. Taking leadership in the first year of the franchise in the tournament, and winning the league is not a mean achievement. I have spent a lot of time with him since the Ireland series, he is just not only tactically sound, but he is very calm on the field and that is something which is very important at the highest level."

He further said, "There would be situations when you would be under pressure and that is when you are required to be calm as a leader. Also, his presence in the dressing room and his work ethics are exemplary. The way he leads the side both on and off the field is fabulous. I think he is a players' captain, he is very approachable. All the players go up to him and confide with him. I think that is something which I really like about Hardik, and he leads by example both on and off the field,".

India vs New Zealand series schedule

The India and New Zealand series will kick off with the T20i series followed by the ODI series. The first match of the T20I series will take place in Wellington on Friday, November 18, while the second match will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 20. The series decider will take place at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday, November 22. All the T20I matches are scheduled for 12:00 pm IST start.

Coming to the NZ vs IND ODI schedule, the first match will take place at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, November 25. The second and third matches will happen at Seddon Park, Hamilton and Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday, November 27 and Wednesday, November 30. All three ODI matches will start at 7:00 a.m IST.