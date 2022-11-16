Hardik Pandya Gives Brilliant Reply To Vaughan's 'biggest Underperforming Team' Comment

Team India was one of the favourites to win the T20 World Cup in Australia only to get knocked out in the semi-final. England handed India a crushing 10 wicket defeat and went on to win the title. Following the loss, Rohit Sharma-led team had come under fire for their performance with former England skipper Michael Vaughan even calling them the most under-performing white-ball team in history.

Hardik Pandya gives a perfect reply to Michael Vaughan's criticism

Michael Vaughan in his column with The Telegraph blamed the team's dated approach in white ball games. He wrote, "Every player in the world who goes to the Indian Premier League says how it improves their game but what have India ever delivered? "Since winning the 50 over World Cup on home soil in 2011 what have they done? Nothing. India are playing a white-ball game that is dated and have done for years."

Hardik Pandya who will be captaining Team India in the T20I series was asked to respond about Vaughan's comment on the performance at T20 World Cup. The 29-year-old while responding to the comment said, "Obviously when you don't do well, people will have their opinion, which we respect. I understand people have different points of view. Being at the international level, I don't think we need to prove anything to anyone. It's a sport, you keep trying to get better and eventually when the result is supposed to happen it will happen. There are things we need to work on, going forward we will rectify and work on it,".

He added, "There is a disappointment of the T20 World Cup, but we are professionals. We need to cope with it the way we cope with our success and move forward, look to get better and rectify the mistakes we made,".

India vs New Zealand series schedule

India and New Zealand will battle it out in a three-match T20I and ODI series with Men in Blue resting some of the senior players for the tour. Hardik Pandya will be leading the T20I team, while Shikhar Dhawan will lead the ODI team. The series will start with T20 matches with the first match taking place in Wellington on Friday November 18. The second T20I match will take place at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 20, while the third and final match will be played at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday, November 22. All the T20I matches is scheduled for 12:00 pm IST start.

Coming to the NZ vs IND ODI schedule, the first match will take place at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, November 25. The second and third match will happen at Seddon Park, Hamilton and Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday, November 27 and Wednesday, November 30. All three ODI matches will start at 7:00 a.m IST.