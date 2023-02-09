'He Isn't Recognised Enough': Sachin Tendulkar Shares His Views On Star-batsman

Former India batsman and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has backed India batsman Suryakumar Yadav to play in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As per Sachin Suryakumar Yadav is'perfectly equipped' to play the long format. Suryakumar Yadav's place in the first Test is almost certain due to his form in the limited overs and Shreyas Iyer is also injured.

In an interaction with PTI Sachin said, "From entering into T20s and ODIs and now in the Test squad, he has made an incredible impression around the globe. Whoever follows Surya, they fall in love with his ability and the way he thinks."

Sachin said: 'Surya looks perfectly equipped to play Test cricket'

"But Test cricket is going to be different. Surya looks perfectly equipped to play Test cricket. Someone of his calibre should be considered along with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill. All three are capable players and I don't want to pass any judgment here but all three are capable enough to walk into the team", Sachin added.

Sachin also gave his remarks regarding the playing XI nad also picked that who should play between KL Rahul and Shubman Gill.

"I don't want to get into team combinations and all that. But if we get into the recent past, Shubman Gill has been in good form and Rahul hasn't been able to contribute, but such is life. You go through these ups and downs. They both are excellent players and to retain position in the team, one has to continue scoring runs."

'I feel Pujara's achievements aren't recognised enough.'

Sachin also believes that Cheteshwar Pujara is not much recognised for his performance.

"I feel Pujara's achievements aren't recognised enough and his importance in the team isn't recognised enough, generally. He has played magnificently for the country and his contribution has been immense in whatever success the Indian cricket team has had", Sachin said.

Ravindra Jadeja is also returning from a knee injury in the series and has had a long break off the field. Sachin also commented on Jadeja's return to the team.

"Jadeja as a package is tremendous. If you notice in the last few seasons, he has upped his batting and for me, he is good enough to bat at No. 6 and played enough crucial innings for India. In bowling also, he recently played a first-class match and got wickets vs Tamil Nadu. He had that unfortunate injury and players like him will overcome challenges", Sachin said.

"What Jadeja has achieved, he has become a crucial part of this Indian cricket team. A brilliant fielder as well and if I am not wrong, he is eight wickets short of 250-mark. He has also scored 2500 runs. He is in that special league of players, not many guys have been able to achieve in Test cricket", Sachin added.