India's Asia Cup squad created a lot of ripples around the world. On Monday, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar announced a 18 member squad for the upcoming continental competition which will kickstart on 30th August. India will be playing their matches in Sri Lanka. A number of new faces have been inducted as the likes of Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna will have big shoes to fill. Fresh from their debacle in West Indies there will be a lot to ponder for the Men in Blue who haven't had the ideal preparation for the Asia Cup.

3 things you need to know

India will travel to Sri Lanka with a 18 member squad

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian contingent

Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan missed out on the squad

India to face Pakistan in Asia Cup on 2nd September

Ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup, Rohit Sharma and Co. will have another chance to test their combination on Asia's biggest stage. India will open their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on 2nd September. For the wicketkeeping slot, Ishan Kishan is likely to be preferred ahead of KL Rahul in the first few matches as the latter suffered a fresh injury setback and will not be rushed.

Matthew Hayden showered praises on Indian youngster

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden believes Ishan Kishan might be the trump card for the Men in Blue in the upcoming cricketing extravaganza.

"When I look back at the World Cup campaigns that I was a part of, I remember [Shane] Warne was out with a drug-related incident [in 2003] and then [Brad] Hogg comes into the side and has an unbelievable series in South Africa. So as much as we'd love to see superstars feature in World Cups, the outliers tend to be those players that might win you a World Cup. It might be Ishan Kishan, for example. He might have an unbelievable World Cup and blast everyone away. The selectors don't write their names down first, but they have something special and they can deliver it on a World Cup stage." The Indian team is currently involved in a 3 match T20I series with Ireland.