'He Plays Shots Which No One Else Can': Alastair Cook Finds Cricket's New Virender Sehwag

In the 2023 Ashes, Zak Crawley has emerged as a standout performer for England. Despite being around since 2019, it is now that he has truly come to the fore. Zak Crawley's exceptional innings in the fourth Ashes 2023 match has made him a force to be reckoned with in Test cricket. His performance against Australia's quality seam attack, consisting of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc, was termed 'extraordinary' by former England captain Alastair Cook.

Cook compares Crawley to Sehwag

Alastair Cook saw shades of former Indian opener Virender Sehwag in Zak Crawley's fearless approach and charismatic shots. Sehwag, known for changing the way openers batted in Tests, scored two triple-centuries during his career. Cook couldn't be happier to see Crawley following a similar method and making a significant impact on the game. Cook praised his unique shot-making ability, acknowledging that Crawley's innings was something extraordinary and filled with shots that he himself could only dream of.

"I think the way Zak Crawley has played in this series. That knock was a special knock. To score 189 out of 182 balls against the quality of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins I think is extraordinary. I think that potential is why Ben and Brendon have stuck with him. He plays shots which no one else can play as an opener in the world. You can compare a little bit of Sehwag in terms of the ability to take frontline bowlers down. It's actually unique and when he does have his day, he changes games. That's why he's been backed so hard by the England leadership and they got rewarded for it," Cook told Sony Sports Network.

Zak Crawley sets the Ashes stage on fire

Crawley's 189-run knock in the 4th Ashes 2023 Test set the stage on fire and laid a solid foundation for England to level the series after Australia's first innings score of 317. As Crawley's innings progressed, his strokeplay became even more confident. He formed a crucial partnership of 206 runs with Joe Root for the third wicket, helping England gain the lead. Crawley smashed a whopping 21 fours and three sixes in the innings, leaving everyone in awe of his talent.

