The Day 2 of the England vs Australia fourth Test of the Ashes 2023 series concluded with England on 384/4 with a 67-run lead over the Aussies. Opener Zak Crawley missed out on a double century by just 11 runs but struck a devastating 189-run knock in just 182 balls. Crawley and Joe Root stitched a 206-run stand for the third wicket, which put England in a commanding position over the visitors at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

3 Things You Need To Know

Joe Root scored 84 runs in 95 balls on Day 2 of the 4th Ashes Test

Root was dismissed off a ripper by Josh Hazlewood in the 62nd over

Alongside Root and Crawley, Moeen Ali also contributed with 54 runs

ALSO READ | Crawley Blasts A Ton As England Erupts Post-lunch On Day Two Of The 4th Ashes Test

Zak Crawley opens up on Josh Hazlewood’s ripper to dismiss Joe Root; Watch

Zak Crawley opened up on his sensational knock on Day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test in a conversation with Sky Sports. The 25-year-old admitted to being lucky during matches and also spoke on Joe Root’s stunning dismissal by Josh Hazlewood. Root was dismissed in the 62nd over of England’s first innings to an unplayable delivery that kept low and crashed into the batman’s stumps.

The only way to get him out 😉



Nothing you can do about those, Joe... #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/2RYAhrfHcM — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 20, 2023

"The ball definitely went soft. They were trying to change it a lot and it was definitely out of shape, which made it two-paced. Joe was so unlucky. That wicket was unplayable and even Stokesy had a couple of pop up at him and keep low. So it might be the oldness of the ball, but hopefully it's the wicket, and hopefully it keeps playing tricks and we bowl well [in the second innings],” said Crawley.

ALSO READ | ENG Vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Day 3 Live Updates: How Far Can England Stretch Their Lead?

"We are in a good position as a team"

Speaking about his own knock, Crawley said he need to stick to his strengths while referring to how well it paid off on Day 2 in Manchester. He added:

Today was good day for us. We are in a good position as a team. It was good fun. I rode my luck at times but hit some good shots along the way. I do doubt myself at times but I have to say 'keep being me'. Sometimes I am going to have streaks of a low scores, because I'm taking a punt, but thankfully today it came off.

Skipper Ben Stokes and Harry Brook will now look to stretch their lead over Australia to a maximum on Day 3 before coming out to bowl again.