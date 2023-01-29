'He Raised A Right Topic': R Ashwin Backs Rohit Sharma Over His Comment On Broadcasters

Team India star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come to the defence of captain Rohit Sharma after the latter criticized the broadcasters for the information that was recently displayed on television in the series against New Zealand. The hitman was unhappy with the broadcasters after they showed the viewers that the 36-year-old had finally broken his century drought in ODIs after three years rather than informing them that this was his 30th hundred in the format.

'They should be responsible': R Ashwin backs Rohit Sharma

While speaking on his official YouTube channel about Rohit Sharma's recent criticism of the broadcasters, Ravichandran Ashwin said, "Rohit Sharma raised a beautiful topic about broadcasters, saying that they should be responsible when it comes to putting out facts to the common people. I have spoken a lot about this perception, how it can formulate into an opinion."

Ashwin then went on to address Rohit's criticism of the broadcasters directly by adding, "If you keep on telling that there was a 3 year-gap, 4-year gap to the fans...fans, who are keen, and selectors and others who are part of the system, they know what's the truth. But if you look at a commoner's perspective, if you force such information on them, they would think 'yeah, he hasn't scored runs. So many new ones are scoring. Remove him."

The star spinner then went on to defend Rohit even further by explaining the hitman's stats in the ODI format. "In the 2019 World Cup, he scored one hundred after another. He was the player of the Tournament in the ODI World Cup. In the last 10-15 years, there's nothing to question Rohit Sharma's performance in limited-overs cricket," explained Ashwin.

Rohit & co will next be in action in Border-Gavaskar trophy

Team India will next compete against Australia for the all-important Border-Gavaskar trophy. The Test series will feature fourth matches, with the first one taking place from February 9 to 13. The squads for both teams is mentioned below:

Team India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Note: Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.