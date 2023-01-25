Rohit Sharma Shouts At Shardul Thakur For Bowling Bad Length, Backtracks Later: WATCH

India on Tuesday defeated New Zealand in the third and final ODI to register a clean sweep in their three-match series. India won the third match by a huge margin of 90 runs courtesy of some power-packed batting from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill and impactful bowling from Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav. Shardul Thakur was named the player of the match for picking three wickets for 45 runs in just 6 overs.

Shardul came in and picked up three quick wickets from overs 26 to 28. Despite Shardul's impressive performance in the match, there were some moments when he bowled poorly and got an earful from captain Rohit Sharma. The incident happened in the 27th over when Rohit scolded Shardul because of the sort of lengths he was bowling. The incident was captured on camera and quickly went viral on various social media platforms.

However, after the match ended, Rohit was in full praise of Shardul as he went on to call him a magician. "Shardul has been doing this for a while, so some people call him 'Magician'," Rohit said in his post-match interview. Shardul important wickets of Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, and Glenn Phillips.

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI

Coming back to the match, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to field first at the Holkar Stadium. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opened the batting for India, forging a massive 212-run partnership. Both batsmen scored a century each to help India cross the 200-run mark without losing a single wicket. This was also the second-highest opening partnership for India in ODI cricket. While Rohit scored 101 off 85 balls, Gill smashed 112 off 78 balls. Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli also chipped in with 54 and 36 runs, respectively. India posted a total of 385/9 in 50 overs.

In the second innings, New Zealand were looking good to chase down the target with Devon Conway hitting a brilliant century. However, Conway did not receive much help from the other end as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur played a crucial role in putting constant pressure on the visitors as they picked up three wickets each. After Conway was dismissed for 138 runs by Umran Malik, New Zealand's batting faltered and they were bowled out for 295 runs. Shardul was named the player of the match for his match-winning figures of 3/45 in 6 overs.

Image: Twitter