'He Should Be Made Vice-captain Of Test Side': Harbhajan Backs Star India All-rounder

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has suggested the name of a high-profile Indian cricketer who can be elevated to the vice-captaincy role in the Test squad. This comes days after BCCI removed KL Rahul from the position after his poor run of form in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rahul has failed to cross the 20-run mark in the three innings that he has batted so far in the first two Test matches against Australia.

Meanwhile, revealing his thoughts on the matter, the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning player Harbhajan said Ravindra Jadeja should be rewarded with the vice-captaincy role. “India don't have a vice-captain. Who can be your next vice-captain? I believe that a player who is captain or vice-captain should be a definite starter in the XI, regardless of whether you play in India or abroad,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

Ravindra Jadeja’s lion-hearted show against the Aussies

Jadeja has performed exceptionally well so far in the series. He leads the wicket-taking chart with 17 wickets so far in two games, which includes a fifer and a stunning seven-wicket haul in the second Test, which India won by six wickets. He also contributed with a 70-run knock in the first Test, helping India to win by innings and 132 runs.

“The vice-captaincy now should be given to Jadeja “

"I think that kind of a player is Ravindra Jadeja. I think the vice-captaincy now should be given to Jadeja because it will give him more responsibility. He has been playing really well. As a senior player, he has played for a long time. He is at the peak of his abilities in his batting and bowling," Harbhajan added.

The former cricketer then termed the 34-year-old allrounder as the best allrounder in the world, while adding Ben Stokes to the same list. ”I think if you look at his performance, his batting has clicked. It seems as if he will score in every match. He should get vice-captaincy in Tests. He can get it in ODIs. This is my thought," Harbhajan further added. Meanwhile, the BCCI is yet to announce who will serve as Rohit’s deputy in the remaining two Tests against Australia.