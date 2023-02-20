IND Vs AUS: Jadeja Joins Tendulkar, Rohit Matches Dhoni As Team India Conquer Record Books

India on Sunday defeated Australia in the second Test match in Delhi to retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India won the match by 6 wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial role with the ball to help India seal the victory in the second Test match. Jadeja picked up a seven-wicket haul in Australia's second innings on Sunday. He was named the player of the match for his outstanding performance with the ball.

Meanwhile, the match witnessed several records being shattered including by Jadeja, who won his second player of the match award in the ongoing series. Here's a list of records broken during the second Test between India and Australia.

Records broken during 2nd Test in Delhi

Ravindra Jadeja has received eight Player-of-the-Match awards for his Test performances at home, which ties him with Sachin Tendulkar (8) and puts him behind only Anil Kumble (9).

In the second Test against Australia, Jadeja claimed his best Test bowling figures of 7 for 42 in the second innings, which is the third-best performance by an Indian bowler in a home Test against Australia.

Rohit Sharma has captained India in four Test matches, all of which they have won, making him only the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to achieve this feat.

Australia suffered an eight-wicket collapse in the second innings, adding only 48 runs in their last eight partnerships, which is their worst against India.

India has hosted 20 Test matches since 2018, out of which 12 have ended in three days or fewer, while only three matches have lasted five days.

Jadeja bowled to five Australian batters in their second innings, and the last bowler to achieve this feat was Shoaib Akhtar in 2002.

Jadeja and R Ashwin shared all ten wickets in the second innings of the second Test, which was their second such instance.

The last time India lost a Test match in Delhi was in 1987 against West Indies, and since then, they have won 11 out of 13 Tests played at the venue, with the other two ending in draws.

Image: bcci.tv