IPL 2020: Here's All You Need To Know About Delhi Capitals' New Recruit Daniel Sams

Daniel Sams will be looking to make the most of his opportunities as he makes his maiden appearance in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. He will be representing Delhi Capitals. In fact, the Australian cricketer has been named as Jason Roy's replacement after he pulled out of the tournament due to an injury. The English opener has suffered a side-strain due to which he has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan. So who really is Daniel Sams and what made DC appoint him as Roy's replacement for the 13th edition of the cash-rich event? Let's find out.

Daniel Sams- The highest wicket-taker of BBL 2019

Sams is a promising Australian pacer who has made a tremendous impact in the Australian T20 franchise league - Big Bash League (BBL). The New South Wales cricketer is a bowling all-rounder. He is a left-arm pacer and is also a handy batsman lower down the order.

Sams has an outstanding BBL campaign in 2019 where he finished with 30 scalps in 17 matches for Sydney Thunder which is the most by any bowler in the tournament's history and the fifth most by any bowler in a T20 competition. He had registered his career-best figures of 4-14 against the Sydney Sixers in the 2017 edition of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

The Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years.

They will be hoping to climb two more steps this time around. Delhi will also have the services of two of their new recruits who are Team India's current Test specialists as well i.e. Ravichandran Ashwin and, Ajinkya Rahane.

Just like the previous edition, the Capitals will be led by the young skipper Shreyas Iyer and they will be hoping to go all the way this time around.

