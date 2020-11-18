Here's How Don Bradman's Success Mantra Helped Justin Langer To Excel In Test Cricket

Australian coach Justin Langer has revealed the advice he received from Sir Donald Bradman in order to tackle medium pacers in the longest format of the game. Langer had written a letter to the legendary cricketer on August 15, 1994, as the then 23-year-old Perth-based cricketer was determined to become a successful red-ball cricketer.

'A treasured memory'

Lately, cricket.com.au quoted went on to share both letters on their official Twitter handle i.e. the one written by Justin and the other one where the great man himself had offered the then-budding cricketer a valuable piece of advice.

In fact, the southpaw had sought Donald Bradman's help some days prior to Australia's tour to the subcontinent Sri Lanka and Pakistan. However, what really stood out here was that the ex-opener had asked for the Australian great's advice on how to tackle the medium pacers. He had made it crystal clear to the legend that it is neither the spinners nor the fast bowlers but the medium pacers who were giving him a tough time on the 22 yards as he was a backfoot player.

"I feel a little bit shy about writing this letter, but I felt you may be able to offer me a little advice which may help me achieve my goal of becoming a very successful Test cricketer." "If you could offer me any advice I would treasure it and value your opinion and thoughts. For me it would be an honour and privilege to be given a few words of wisdom from a person who has obviously a great knowledge of the game", is what Langer's letter read.

Things did not end there as the cricketing legend came forward to guide a committed youngster in order to achieve success at the longest format.

"Thank you for your letter. You flatter me by suggesting that an old octogenarian like me can help you with your cricket". "You mention specially the medium pacers and the slight problem you have with them. Against them, I always started to move just before the delivery by going slightly back and across. In fact, the main basis of my batting was back play because I think this gives the batsman greater flexibility in many shots and taking the initiative than the forward player who becomes stuck in a grove," Bradman said further while replying to Langer.

The letter ends with Bradman advising Justin to follow his own instincts and not to be a slave to coaching.

Justin Langer's successful Test career & his special tribute to Don Bradman

Many years later, Langer went on to remember the world-class cricketer and also mentioned why Don's letter that was written almost three decades back is a prized possession.

"As well as giving me valuable technical advice, Sir Donald told me he always played to have fun because he loved cricket. His letter to me is a treasured memory on my study wall. I see it every day when I'm at home," cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

Coming back to his cricketing career, the 49-year old went on to represent Australia in 105 Tests from 1993-2007 and he is regarded as one of the best opening batsmen to ever play in the longest format.

In his successful career that lasted for a one-and-a-half decade, the left-handed batsman from Perth amassed 7,696 runs in red-ball cricket including 23 tons and 30 half-centuries.

