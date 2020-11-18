Dream11 IPL 2020's 'Golden Tweet Of The Season' Revealed And It Is NOT On MS Dhoni

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (Dream11 IPL 2020) was done and dusted successfully on Tuesday, November 10 after Mumbai beat Delhi in the final to secure a record fifth IPL title. The recently concluded season of the cash-rich league was different in many aspects and one of them was the absence of fans from the stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sachin Tendulkar's tweet for Nicholas Pooran becomes 'Golden Tweet of the Season'

Fans might not have been in the stadium to cheer for their teams, however, they ensured that their roar was just as vibrant on Twitter. The micro-blogging site was abuzz with tweets throughout the course of the competition with fans, as well as, cricketers consistently tweeting about the Dream11 IPL. Countless tweets were tweeted, however, as reported by Twitter India, the 'Golden Tweet of the Season' was the social media post from legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in which he praised the fielding effort by Punjab’s Nicholas Pooran against Rajasthan during Match 9 of the Dream11 IPL 2020.

It all happened when Rajasthan batsman Sanju Samson played a pull shot in the eighth over off Murugan Ashwin while chasing a humongous target of 224. The ball was travelling over the midwicket boundary and that's when Pooran, who was stationed at the deep midwicket fence, dived full length over the rope to catch the ball. However, after getting hold of the ball, Pooran realized he wouldn't be able to come inside the boundary line so he threw the ball back inside the boundary line while being in the air to save his team crucial five runs.

After 'that' Pooran fielding effort in the Dream11 IPL, Twitter was abuzz as they lauded the southpaw for his excellent athleticism. Tendulkar was also in awe of the sensational effort as he called it the best fielding effort that he had witnessed in his life. Here's Tendulkar's tweet for Pooran.

This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!! 👍#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

Here' the clip of Nicholas Pooran fielding effort in Dream11 IPL

Meanwhile, Chennai who had an awful Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign, became the most tweeted team during the course of the tournament played in the UAE followed by Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi. The tournament opener between defending champions Mumbai and Chennai which also marked the return of cricketing action for Indian players after the COVID-19 induced lockdown became the most tweeted about match of the season. The #MIvCSK match was followed by #MIvSRH (October 4). While Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli became the most tweeted about player in the league, #IPL2020 was the most tweeted hashtag during the course of the competition.

SOURCE: PTI

