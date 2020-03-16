Here's How Hardik Pandya Wished 'Bro' KL Rahul On His 27th Birthday

KL Rahul celebrated his 27th birthday on Thursday. The Kings XI Punjab opening batsman had his good friend and recent partner in controversy Hardik Pandya for company as the duo posed for a picture. This picture was shared by Pandya on his Instagram.

Pandya said on social media that he and Rahul will continue to be brothers for life no matter what happens - something that is impossible to not see against the backdrop of their recent sexist comments controversy. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder added 'Let's make it our year'.

Both Rahul and Pandya have been included in India's 15-member World Cup squad. The two are also performing well in the ongoing edition of IPL. Just recently the two had come face-to-face and during the clash between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, Rahul had smashed Pandya for 23 runs on his way to his maiden IPL century. However, his century went in vain as Mumbai won the contest in the penultimate ball of the game riding on Kieron Pollard's blistering knock of a 31-ball 83.

Pandya has so far scored 186 runs in eight matches including seven wickets. Rahul, on the other hand, has been providing solid starts for Punjab and has also been anchoring the innings. A couple of his half-centuries have also helped in taking his team over the line. Rahul has so far scored 387 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 127.72 which includes a century and four half-centuries.

