Prithvi Shaw And Sachin Tendulkar Have Dinner, Cricket Fans Have A Field Day

Delhi Capitals will be hosting three-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Thursday. Prior to their clash, India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar was seen having dinner with India's promising youngster Prithvi Shaw.

The U-19 World Cup-winning skipper took to Twitter to share this image. Take a look.

Thank you SACHIN SIR for the lovely dinner ♥️ It's always a pleasure meeting you SIR 😌 @sachin_rt Sir pic.twitter.com/VLuR9Bee1O — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) April 17, 2019

In the tweet the young Mumbai batsman thanked his role model for the lovely dinner and also mentioned that it was always a pleasure meeting him.

The netizens were really impressed with the image and they also had a few words of encouragement for Shaw.

Past meets the Future!! pic.twitter.com/QhE5sVjJ3e — Chandler Stark Kings (@SarcasmChamp) April 17, 2019

Congrats for grand dinner with a great person — Shailendra Bhatia (@Skb76etw) April 17, 2019

You are the next Sachin. You can take it from me. Mark my words. Just go out to the field, play your natural game, Prithvi. You'll conquer. — S. K. Nataraj (@SKNataraj2) April 17, 2019

All look up to you as the next SRT! Take his blessings and carry forward the legacy! You are doing great! Work hard and don't lose focus ! As he said ! Impossible is nothing 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Girish (@girish_borkar) April 17, 2019

Disciple meets the god 👏👏👏 — Dr.Nandita Pokhriyal Aswin (@Drnpokhriyal) April 18, 2019

Delhi Capitals are at the second position in the points table while Mumbai Indians are at the third. Both teams have registered five wins in eight matches with 10 points. However, the Capitals are ahead due to a better net run rate. Delhi will look to do the double over Mumbai and remain at the second spot.

Prithvi Shaw has had a hot and cold season so far. The 20-year old has scored 187 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 152.03 including a solitary half-century.

