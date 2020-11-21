Mohammed Shami Explains Why The Red-ball Has Been His Area Of Focus Ahead Of Aus Series

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is focusing on bowling with the red ball as he trains for the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia which gets underway at the Adelaide Oval on December 17. The frontline speedster is working on his length and seam movement as he feels the bowler needs to have control over the ball.

'I am working on my lengths and seam movement': Mohammed Shami

"We are going to have a long tour starting with the white ball followed by pink and red ball Tests. My focus area has been the red ball and I am working on my lengths and seam movement," Shami told BCCI. "I have always felt that once you start pitching the ball at the lengths you desire, you can succeed in different formats. What you need is control," he added.

At the same time, the senior fast bowler also revealed why he is focusing more on performing well in red-ball cricket as compared to limited-overs.

"I have done well with the white-ball and am now spending time in the nets bowling with the red ball. You don't bowl in the same area since both formats are different, but your basics don't change much," he further added.

Can India make an impact Down Under?

Team India will be seen in action for the first time in almost nine months when they lock horns with the five-time world champions at the Sydney Cricket Ground next Friday. The Men In Blue had suffered a 3-0 whitewash in New Zealand earlier this year and they would be hoping to rediscover their rhythm in the 50-overs format by getting the better of the Aaron Finch-led side in their own backyard.

Coming to the T20Is, India would be hoping to repeat the heroics of the 2015/16 season where they had whitewashed the Aussies by a 3-0 margin. However, what is more, important here is that the 2007 World T20 champions will be hoping to start identifying the players who can be a part of the core team for next year's ICC T20 World Cup that they will be hosting in October-November.

Finally, it all comes down to the four-match Test series. As India and Australia lock horns in pure whites come December 17, it will not just be about Australia's vengeance or India's desire to write history, and nor will it be about winning the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Because this time, there's something much bigger on the line - The World Test Championship. India currently sit atop the World Test Championship with 360 points whereas Australia are just below the Men in Blue with 296 points.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: AP)

