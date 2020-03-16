Herschelle Gibbs Smashes 6 Sixes In An Over On March 16, 2007 At World Cup: Watch

On this day in 2007, Herschelle Gibbs became the first cricketer to smash 6 sixes in an over during the South Africa vs Netherlands World Cup match. The swashbuckling batsman smashed leg-spinner Daan van Bunge for six sixes in a rain-curtailed match. Gibbs efforts ensured South Africa amassed a humungous score and romped to victory against the hapless Netherlands.

6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ #OnThisDay in 2007, Herschelle Gibbs slammed six sixes in an over against Netherlands in the @cricketworldcup 🙌



Herschelle Gibbs 6 sixes: South African star smashes 6 sixes in the tournament opener

Herschelle Gibbs and South Africa kicked off their 2007 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands. Put into bat, South Africa Africa lost AB de Villiers but Jacques Kallis and Graeme Smith steadied the innings with a 74-run partnership. The platform was set for a final flourish and Herschelle Gibbs welcomed the opportunity with open arms. In the 30th over of the innings, Gibbs launched an all-out assault on Netherlands' Daan van Bunge, hitting the leg-spinner for 6 sixes in the over. Herschelle Gibbs soon departed for a 40-ball 72, helping South Africa amass a massive 353 in their 40 overs.

WATCH: Herschelle Gibbs 6 sixes of Daan van Bunge

Herschelle Gibbs 6 sixes: Gibbs joins Ravi Shastri in an elite list, Yuvraj Singh follows

Herschelle Gibbs 6 sixes meant that he joined an exclusive list of Ravi Shastri and Garfield Sobers to hit six sixes in an over. Yuvraj Singh soon followed, after smashing England's Stuart Broad for six sixes during the 2007 T20 World Cup match. Yuvraj Singh, Herschelle Gibbs, Ravi Shastri were later joined by England's Alex Hales in 2015 and Afghanistan's Hazaratullah Zazai in 2018.

