World Cup 2019 | Jofra Archer And Jason Roy Fined For Breaching The ICC Code Of Conduct While Pakistan Skipper And Team Fined For Minor Over Rate Breach

Pakistan proved why they are an unpredictable side as they beat hosts England by 14 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at Trent Bridge on Monday. This was a much-needed win for the 'Men In Green' after their lacklustre loss against West Indies on Friday where they were bundled out for a paltry total of 105 which was their second-lowest total in World Cups.

Even though it was the first thrilling encounter of this year's showpiece event, it included some actions which were against the spirit of the game. Surprisingly, it included the newcomer Jofra Archer. Archer had a good outing in his first major tournament as he wreaked havoc against South Africa in the curtain-raiser where he finished with figures of 3/27 from his seven overs which also included a maiden at an impressive economy rate of 3.86. However, the youngster had a contrasting game against Pakistan where nothing clicked for him as he finished as England's most expensive bowler with figures of 0/79 from his full quota of 10 overs at an economy rate of 7.90.

The youngster who suffered a sudden setback after a successful match could not control his emotions as he expressed his displeasure when the on-field umpire signalled a wide in the during the 27th over of first innings post which the bowler showed obvious dissent. Archer was thus fined 15% of his match fee for breaching Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct. Archer was found guilty of having breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision. Apart from this, the speedster now has one demerit point added to his disciplinary record.

On the other hand, Archer's team-mate Jason Roy was also fined 15% of his match fee as the opening batsman was found guilty of breaching Article 2.3 ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using audible obscenities in an international match. Just like Archer, even Roy had one demerit point added to his disciplinary record.

It happened in the 14th over of Pakistan's innings when Roy used an audible obscenity after misfielding the ball which was clearly heard by the umpires.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was fined 20% of his match fee while his team-mates were fined 10% each for having a minor over-rate breach post which the 1992 winners were ruled to be one of over short of their target after taking the time allowances into account.

There was no need for a formal hearing as all the three cricketers admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.

The charges against them were levelled by the on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and S Ravi. Other officials included third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth official Chris Gaffney.



