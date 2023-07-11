'He’s A Really Exciting Talent': Ajinkya Rahane Hoping For Big Things From India's Future

IND vs WI: After the disappointing loss against Australia in the final of the World Test Championship 2023, the Indian cricket team will face West Indies in their next challenge. This Test against West Indies will be the team's first match in the new cycle of WTC and they will aim to make a winning start to their journey. The 16-member squad also consists of plenty of new names like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Mukesh Kumar, who would want to showcase their talent on the world stage.

3 things you need to know

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has scored 300 runs from 5 Test matches this year

R Ashwin is Team India's leading wicket-taker in Tests in the year 2023 and has picked 25 wickets in 4 Tests

Team India's last Test series in West Indies was in the year 2019 wherein they won the contest by a margin of 2-0

READ MORE | John McEnroe's 'Who are these people?' remarks finds supporter in AB de Villiers

Ajinkya Rahane heaps praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane while speaking in the pre-match press conference heaped praise on young batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal who has been included in the squad due to his excellent performance in domestic cricket and IPL. While hailing Yashasvi, the Indian vice-captain urged the young cricketer to not think too much about international cricket and think of expressing himself.

(Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century against Bangladesh A / Image: BCB)

ALSO READ | IND vs WI: Not even a single Indian cricket fan is happy with Team India's new Test jersey

Ajinkya Rahane shares his views on Yashasvi Jaiswal's inclusion in Team India

First of all, I'm really happy for Yashasvi. He is truly an exciting talent. He did well in domestic cricket for Mumbai, also did well in IPL. The most important thing is the way he is batting in red-ball cricket. He did well in the Duleep Trophy last year. His record is really good for Mumbai also. My message to him would be just to express your batting and not think too much about international cricket and other things. It's all about playing your game in the middle, playing with freedom; That's what's important.

India vs West Indies Test series will be very important for senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as their performance will decide their future in the Indian cricket team. Both the players are going through the last phase of their career and they will aim to perform well on the Caribbean tour.