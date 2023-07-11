'What Do You Mean?': Ajinkya Rahane Slams Question On His Age, Rohit Sharma Reacts- WATCH

Veteran India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane received a call-up to the Indian Test squad for the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia, after being ignored for over a year. The 35-year-old had a great domestic season with Mumbai, which was followed by an impressive debut season for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2023. He will now serve as the deputy to captain Rohit Sharma in India’s two-match Test series against West Indies.

3 Things You Need To Know

Ajinkya Rahane was India’s Test vice-captain under Virat Kohli’s tenure as captain

He was the top run-scorer for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season

Leading his domestic side, Rahane scored 634 runs in 7 games

Ajinkya Rahane schools reporter on his age, leaves Rohit Sharma in splits

Returning to the vice-captaincy role in the Test series against West Indies, Ajinkya Rahane spoke to reports in the pre-match press conference in Dominica. However, the veteran cricketer came up with some strong words on being asked about his age and form. Here’s what a displeased Rahane said in the press conference ahead of the first Test against West Indies.

Is age mein matlab? Main abhi bhi young hoon (What do you mean by at this age? I'm still young). There's still a lot of cricket left in me. I had a good IPL, I scored runs in domestic cricket too. Batting-wise, I got a lot of confidence. I have worked a lot on my fitness in the last one and a half years. Right now, I'm enjoying the kind of cricket I'm playing and not thinking too far ahead. Each and every match is important personally as well as for the team.

Rahane’s answer to the reporter left Rohit Sharma in splits as the India captain asked him a few questions of his own. Here’s a look at the hilarious video shared by the BCCI.

The India vs West Indies, two-match Test series is scheduled to begin on July 12 at the WIndsor Park Dominica from 7:30 pm onwards.