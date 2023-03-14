'He's Coming Back'.: Aussie Coach Gives An Update On Warner's Presence For The India ODI's

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald after losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to India by a margin of 2-1 said that injured opener David Warner is still in his plans for the World Test Championship final against India that is to be played in June this year. Warner returned back to Australia after he sustained an injury to his elbow while facing Mohammed Siraj in the second Test match at New Delhi.

While addressing a press conference after the fourth Test match between India and Australia, Andrew McDonald said, "I think you work through that conversation, and how each player finishes is always different. Some want to go out in a certain way, and others are OK with potentially being dropped out of sides."

Dropping a major update on the David Warner conundrum, McDonald said:

At the moment, Dave's fully in our plans for the WTC final, he's coming back for the one-day series (against India), and he's recovered from his injury, so we'll see Dave back in Australian colours on March 17 and we'll go from there

Andrew McDonald also gave his remark on David Warner's availability for the upcoming three match One Day series against India. McDonald said, "He's coming back (to India) for the one day series, he's recovered from his injury. We are continually talking to our senior players with what they have coming up, juggling the schedule that’s in front of us. We are staring down 274 days on the road – 144 for the red-ball team, 130 for the white-ball team. So there’s going to be some give and take within that."

If we talk about the recently concluded four match Test series between India and Australia, it was the hosts who emerged victorious in the series by a margin of 2-1 after the Ahmedabad Test ended in a draw.

Team India also retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth time in a row and also qualified for the World Test Championship final. Team India needed to win the Ahmedabad Test if they didn't want to depend on the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka series to qualify for the final of the most awaited event. Much to their fortunes the Kiwis made things easier for the Indian team by defeating Sri Lanka in the first Test by two wickets.

India and Australia will now face each other in the World Test Championship final that is to be played at the Kennington Oval ground in London from June 7, 2023.