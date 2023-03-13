Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Playing Another World Test Championship Final In England

Rohit Sharma led the Indian cricket team qualified for the World Test Championship final after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by a margin of two wickets in the first Test in Christchurch early this afternoon. However, Team India needed to win the fourth Test vs Australia being played at Ahmedabad which initially ended in a draw but with the Kiwis defeating the Lankan lions it was not necessary for the Indian team to win the Ahmedabad Test.

Team India with this won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by a margin of 2-1 and also retained the trophy for the fourth consecutive time. After Team India won the series, Rohit Sharma praised his team for the series win.

Rohit said: 'Really happy to win this series'

After winning the series, Rohit said in the post-match presentation, "Really happy to win this series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It was a hard-fought series with lots of ebbs and flows, but we were able to come up trumps even with a couple of key players missing from our squad. So, I am really pleased with the performance."

Rohit Sharma comments on WTC final

Rohit Sharma during the post-match presentation also commented on Team India's preparations for the World Test Championship final. When Rohit was asked about the management of players in the press conference to which he answered, "Yeah, I think it is going to be quite critical for us, we are going to keep in constant touch with the players who are going to be a part of the WTC final. We will also monitor their workload and also what is happening with them."

"In fact we are also sending some duke balls for the fast bowlers if they get time to bowl with them. It all depends on the individuals and it is not that all the guys who are going to be a part of the final are not the players who have not played in the UK, maybe one or two here and there but the rest of us all have the experience to play in that part of the world and I guess that will not be a huge problem", Rohit Sharma added.

"I believe in preparation and preparation again will be the key to the finals. Around the 21st of May, there will be six teams who will be out of the Indian Premier League. Among those teams, we will try and figure out whichever players are available as early as possible to the UK. We will certainly monitor the situation after that. "