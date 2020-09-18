'MS Dhoni Very Fit': Stephen Fleming On 'Captain Cool's' Determination Ahead Of IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has said that the skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is looking extremely determined to do well in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that gets underway this Saturday. 'Captain Cool' will be making his return to competitive cricket for the first time in over 14 months as he prepares himself to lead the three-time champions.

'It has been no different': Stephen Fleming

"It has been no different. He's very fit and mentally he's been very engaged and determined. In some ways, the break can work for the experienced and older players that we have. MS is fresh and ready to go," the official website of CSK quoted Fleming as saying. "The first game is always full of anxiety, nerves, and excitement, and CSK-MI has added extra excitement and pressure and we enjoy that. We've earned the right to play the first game by playing well last year, and given the way the final finished last year, it's nice to have another crack at MI. They are a very good side and it gives you a good gauge as to how the pre-season has gone and the areas that need improvement. You get a good idea after the first game as to where your team is sitting", the former New Zealand skipper added.

The 'Yellow Army' was the last team to begin training as the side finally returned to the field last week after their third round of coronavirus tests. The team had a dodgy start to their campaign in the UAE as some members of the camp tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire contingent had to quarantine themselves for longer than expected.

"We didn't get off to a great start, with some positive Covid-19 cases, but I think we dealt with it very well. We were calm around our approach, looked after the players and staff very well, and the rest of the players were calm in the hotel room. There was a bit of anxiety wanting to get out and train. It is what it is, and the players dealt with it very well. On hindsight, the amount of pre-season training that we've done up to now, and the extra few days in the room, was probably a blessing," the CSK head coach further added.

CSK in IPL 2020

The former champions will be without the services of two of their prolific players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh who have backed out from the tournament due to personal reasons. Nonetheless, the 'Yellow Army' will be hoping to overcome all odds when they take to the field in a few days' time as they eye their fourth IPL crown.

Chennai will face the reigning champions as well as arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how will CSK be able to compensate for their number three spot in Raina's absence. The three-time winners will be expecting two of their veteran batsmen Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson to fill the prolific southpaw's shoes in IPL 2020.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: CSK Twitter)