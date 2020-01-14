Hesitant Bangladesh Give Nod For Pakistan Tour, To Play 3 T20s, 2 Tests And One-off ODI

After a month-long of persuasion and discussions, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has finally agreed to tour Pakistan for two tests, one ODI and three T20s. Bangladesh will play three T20Is in Lahore from January 24 to 27, and the first Test will be played in Rawalpindi from 7-11 February. After the PSL, the one-off ODI will take place in Karachi on April 3, while the second Test will be played from April 5-9.

Soon after Sri Lanka toured Pakistan, after almost 10 years since the attack on Lankan players in Pakistan which had resulted in ousting of cricket from the country, the PCB had invited Bangladesh and South Africa for Test series at home. However, Bangladesh players and management had shown security concerns over touring the country despite receiving clearance from the government. Players' hesitance had also forced the board to cut-down the series to just one-off Test which was declined by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

BCB President reveals why players are hesitant to tour Pakistan

Earlier on December 27, BCB President Nazmul Hasan had revealed that they have been informed by many of the coaching staff that they do not wish to tour Pakistan while some of them have mentioned that are interested to go but only for a short period while only a handful of them wanted that as most of the foreign staff do not want to go.

Hasan said that one of the factors behind this reason were the players' families. This is because the families are very anxious about the Pakistan series and the other important factor was how could they prevail in such an environment as it is fully secure and very much a closed-off environment.

As per Nazmul Hasan, this is what the majority of the players are saying and that they do not wish to stay that long under such a security environment. The BCB President then made a big statement that those players who have expressed their interest in going to Pakistan only want to go there, play the T20s and return inside one week.

