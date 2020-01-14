Alex Carey Suffers A Heart In The Mouth Moment While Making A Difficult Catch Look Easy

Alex Carey took a brilliant catch in the follow-through after it seemed that he had almost popped it out of his hands during the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

This had happened in the final over of the Indian innings which was bowled by Kane Richardson. On the very first ball, the pacer had bowled had bowled a back of the length delivery on the straight line as Mohammed Shami looked to hit it into the stands. However, he could not time the ball well as it went a long way up in the air.

Wicket-keeper Alex Carey had called for it straight away and went after the ball. He did manage to take the catch but the ball was between his chest and gloves as the youngster still held on to it firmly despiting tumbling. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

Australia rattle India out for 255

Taking on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at Wankhede, India ended their first innings with 255 runs at the loss of 10 wickets. After being put to bat first by the Aussies, India lost an early wicket of Rohit Sharma and got off to a slow start with KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan stitching an important partnership. However, KL Rahul missed out on his half-century by just three runs and soon after that Pat Cummins bagged the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan who was the highest scorer for the Indian team with 74 runs.

Skipper Kohli came out to bat at number four, a position which he has come in at only for the second time since 2015. The change in batting order did not help the hosts as even Kohli departed early without having any impact on the game. Pant and Jadeja then stitched a partnership to steady the innings for a short while. Once the wicket of Jadeja fell while he was at 25, Rishabh Pant had a rather unfortunate dismissal at 28 as he fell to Pat Cummins.

