Hitman Rohit Sharma Backs Priyam Garg Led U-19 Squad To Return With World Cup

Indian opener Rohit Sharma pinned his hopes on U-19 skipper Priyam Garg and co to bring home the World Cup and backed the squad to lift the Cup saying that they looked as solid as India always does. India's Under-19 captain Priyam Garg has revealed that he sought former skipper Prithvi Shaw's advice on planning and team bonding during his preparations to lead the side's world title defence from January 17 to February 9 in South Africa. Before the Under-19 World Cup, the India colts are scheduled to travel to South Africa for three one-day matches against the Proteas U-19 side, followed by a Quadrangular Series featuring South Africa U-19, India U-19, Zimbabwe U-19 and New Zealand U-19. Rohit Sharma backed the youngsters to have the freedom to play shots that they think were right and said that India's world-class coaching will ensure the success of the side. India have won the competition four times since 1988, making them the most successful side in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma's advice for Priyam Garg & co

“Our team looks very strong, as always. We won the last time. I wouldn’t say that we will win this year as well. I am sure about one thing — they are going to play really hard. They have got great coaching staff. Of course, it’s a big platform, and in big platforms, India team generally tends to do well. I hope they bring the Cup back home,” Rohit Sharma said as per PTI.

“There is nothing harm in playing big shots, trying to play a flamboyant cover drive. When we were growing up and used to play shots in the air, we were taken out of the nets, which was not right because eventually, you want the results,” said Rohit.

“I would encourage that to play shots if they want to, but at the same time, they need to understand that they need to produce results, that’s the game. You score 100 off 50 balls or 200 balls; it doesn’t matter; it still is a hundred.

“I mean if the guy is confident in his skills, I would back that skill. There should not be any restriction on how these young players want to bat. They should be allowed to bat freely; that’s how they will produce results.”

Priyam Garg on captaining the side

"I am seeing it only as an opportunity to captain a team in such a big tournament. We've played so many events, so that's an advantage for us. As a captain, all I'm thinking about is how to take my team forward... how to navigate the team out of difficult situations," Garg said. India U-19 head coach Paras Mhambrey said the team is balanced and the practice games ahead of the tournament will provide room for experimenting with a few combinations. "The good thing is that we're a very balanced side. (We have) seaming all-rounders, spinning all-rounders, quality fast bowlers and batsmen as well. So, those games in South Africa give us an opportunity to experiment and try a few combinations. In case we face such conditions, then we know the right steps."You go in with one kind of mindset, but the conditions may not turn out that way. Teams that are flexible will always do well. We're looking at doing that too. We've spoken about it and we're lucky to have a balanced XV," Mhambrey added. The 13th edition of the U-19 World Cup will be played among 16 teams, split into four groups.

India are placed in Group A with first-time qualifier Japan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super League stage.

(With PTI inputs)

