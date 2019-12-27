The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

IPL Has Played Into Australia's Hands With Lucrative Pat Cummins Deal: Justin Langer

Cricket News

Australia Head coach Justin Langer was very optimistic about Test vice-captain Pat Cummins' record-breaking deal with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Read more.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL

Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins broke all sorts of records on December 19 when he got picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping ₹15.5 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction. Cummins is set to join the two-time champions for the 2020 season of the IPL. The World's No.1 bowler in Test cricket had not prioritised T20s for the last two years. However, since February 2019, the pacer has made been a T20I regular for Australia.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: RCB name little known player for whom they were prepared to spend Rs. 9 cr

Justin Langer hopes for the best after Pat Cummins deal

Justin Langer, the head coach of the Australian team, recently talked about Cummins' massive deal with the Knight Riders. According to multiple media reports in Australia, Langer is extremely pleased that Cummins will take part in the IPL 2020 and believes that the financial windfall will not change the fast bowler as a person since he plays first for the love of the sport. Another positive Langer sees with many Australian cricketers getting lucrative IPL deals for the upcoming season is that they will get much-needed match practice ahead of the T20 World Cup next year on home soil, as it is an opportunity to them to hone their skills and know more about their rivals.

However, Langer is only hopeful for the best even as he is concerned about the IPL increasing the workload of some of his players. Cummins' teammate and another top bowler, Mitchell Starc, opted out of the IPL auction to take rest after a strenuous 2019. year. Yet the head coach hopes that the upcoming IPL stint for many of his players will help the side perform well in not just the 2020 World Cup, but also the 2021 T20 World Cup, which is set to take place in India a year later.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 final likely to take place in Ahmedabad's revamped Motera Stadium: Report

Kolkata Knight Riders stack themselves up for the new IPL

The Kolkata Knight Riders made some very vital purchases as they acquired the services of Australia Test vice-captain Pat Cummins and England's newest superstar Tom Banton. Here is there full squad ahead of the 2020 IPL. Dinesh Karthik is set to captain the side.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane upset with Rajasthan Royals for sacking him as captain

  • Dinesh Karthik (captain)
  • Andre Russell
  • Harry Gurney
  • Kamlesh Nagarkoti
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Lockie Ferguson
  • Nitish Rana
  • Prasidh Krishna
  • Rinku Singh
  • Sandeep Warrier
  • Shivam Mavi
  • Shubman Gill
  • Siddhesh Lad
  • Sunil Narine
  • Eoin Morgan
  • Pat Cummins
  • Rahul Tripathi
  • Varun Chakravarthy
  • M Siddharth
  • Chris Green
  • Tom Banton
  • Pravin Tambe
  • Nikhil Naik

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals owner calls for 9-team IPL, international friendlies in 2020

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA TO ATTEND SWEARING-IN: TMC
GD BAKSHI SLAMS SANDEEP DIKSHIT
CONG USING TACTICS ON SENA
IAF DECOMMISSIONS MIG-27
FOG DELAYS 21 DELHI-BOUND TRAINS
BJP AWARENESS ON CAA