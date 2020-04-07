'Hitting Akhtar Might Be Easy,' Remarks Kaif's Son After Watching Re-run Of India-Pak Game

Widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in his prime days, Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar had made a name for his bowling as clocked 150 kph consistently even on his worst outings. The left-arm pacer led Pakistan's pace attack and also his team to several victories. However, former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif's son believes that it must be very easy to hit Shoaib Akhtar, the bowler who still holds the record to bowl the fastest ball ever.

Kaif's son unimpressed

Taking to Twitter, Mohammad Kaif on Tuesday tweeted a video of his son watching the historic encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup. Chasing a total of 274, explosive opener Virender Sehwag and skipper Sourav Ganguly had fallen early in the innings. It was then Mohammad Kaif, along with Sachin Tendulkar, who steadied the Indian ship earlier wrecked by the Rawalpindi Express. However, Kaif's son Kabir seemed unimpressed with his father's innings as he went on to explain why he feels it must be easy to play Shoaib Akhtar.

Thanks to @StarSportsIndia, finally Kabir gets to relive that historic #INDvPAK game. But junior isn't too impressed with Papa, says hitting @shoaib100mph must be easy since there is pace in his bowling. Kids today I tell you...phew! 😅#QuaranTime #LifeInLockdown pic.twitter.com/N3uiTZ0PQ7 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 7, 2020

The Pakistani speedster was quick enough to respond to Mohammad Kaif's tweet. Akhtar proposed a match between his son Mikael Ali Akhtar and Kaif's son Kabir, adding that, "He'll get his answers about the pace." The former Indian cricketer also accepted the challenge readily and suggested that former cricketers could field while the 'juniors' play a match. However, Kaif also pulled Akhtar's leg as he went on to say that Kabir would have the upper hand since he would have the 'better fielder' of the two on his side.

Done 👍🏻@shoaib100mph



Match between two juniors while you and I help out as fielders. And in that case Kabir starts with a big advantage since he'll have the better of the two fielders on his side 😜



Love to Mikael. Stay safe. 🤗 https://t.co/MPqGTz3O56 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 7, 2020

India vs Pakistan 2003 WC

Batting first, Pakistan set up a target of 274 for the Indians to chase on the highest stage of the cricketing world. Saeed Anwar starred for Pakistan as he notched up a brilliant century. In response, Man of the Tournament, Sachin Tendulkar stood up to the occasion as he played a brilliant innings of 98 before falling to Akhtar. India went on to win the match with 6 wickets and 4 overs remaining.

