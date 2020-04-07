The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Hitting Akhtar Might Be Easy,' Remarks Kaif's Son After Watching Re-run Of India-Pak Game

Cricket News

Former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif's son believes that it must be very easy to hit Shoaib Akhtar, the bowler who holds the record to bowl the fastest ball

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shoaib Akhtar

Widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in his prime days, Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar had made a name for his bowling as clocked 150 kph consistently even on his worst outings. The left-arm pacer led Pakistan's pace attack and also his team to several victories. However, former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif's son believes that it must be very easy to hit Shoaib Akhtar, the bowler who still holds the record to bowl the fastest ball ever. 

Kaif's son unimpressed

Taking to Twitter, Mohammad Kaif on Tuesday tweeted a video of his son watching the historic encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup. Chasing a total of 274, explosive opener Virender Sehwag and skipper Sourav Ganguly had fallen early in the innings. It was then Mohammad Kaif, along with Sachin Tendulkar, who steadied the Indian ship earlier wrecked by the Rawalpindi Express. However, Kaif's son Kabir seemed unimpressed with his father's innings as he went on to explain why he feels it must be easy to play Shoaib Akhtar. 

READ | Pakistan's Fringe Cricketers Fear Big Financial Losses If County Cricket Gets Cancelled

The Pakistani speedster was quick enough to respond to Mohammad Kaif's tweet. Akhtar proposed a match between his son Mikael Ali Akhtar and Kaif's son Kabir, adding that, "He'll get his answers about the pace." The former Indian cricketer also accepted the challenge readily and suggested that former cricketers could field while the 'juniors' play a match. However, Kaif also pulled Akhtar's leg as he went on to say that Kabir would have the upper hand since he would have the 'better fielder' of the two on his side. 

READ | Ramiz Raja Wants Shoaib Malik, Hafeez To 'gracefully Retire', Pave Way For Young Talents

India vs Pakistan 2003 WC

Batting first, Pakistan set up a target of 274 for the Indians to chase on the highest stage of the cricketing world. Saeed Anwar starred for Pakistan as he notched up a brilliant century. In response, Man of the Tournament, Sachin Tendulkar stood up to the occasion as he played a brilliant innings of 98 before falling to Akhtar. India went on to win the match with 6 wickets and 4 overs remaining.

READ | Waqar Younis Criticises Mohammad Amir & Wahab Riaz For Letting Pakistan Cricket Down

READ | Waqar Younis Says Smith & Warner's Absence Made India's 2018 Aus Test Series Win Easier

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rajasthan
RAJASTHAN'S 'BHILWARA MODEL'
Donald Trump
TRUMP CLAIMS 'WHO BLEW IT'
Ministry of Health
MINISTRY OF HEALTH ISSUES DOCUMENT
COVID-19
MAHARASHTRA: MORE THAN 1000 CASES
Kartik Aaryan
SHATRUGHAN REVIEWS KARTIK'S FILM
DK Shivakumar
DKS: 'MARKAZ ISSUE A PROPAGANDA'