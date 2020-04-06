Waqar Younis Criticises Mohammad Amir & Wahab Riaz For Letting Pakistan Cricket Down

Waqar Younis has said that veteran speedsters Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz have betrayed their country by being disinterested in playing Test cricket. Amir had announced his retirement from red-ball cricket in July 2019 at the age of 27 after which he had faced a lot of criticism from his countrymen as well as legendary pacers Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar. Meanwhile, Wahab has taken an indefinite break from red-ball cricket.

READ: Glenn Maxwell cheekily mocks 'trick shots' posts on social media; watch video

READ: Paddy Upton reveals how MS Dhoni led India from the front in the 2011 World Cup

'Gave us a dhoka': Waqar Younis

During a recent interview with a Pakistani sports journalist, Waqar went on to say that the main reason why they had taken 2-3 youngsters instead of one to Australia at the end of last year was that Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz had betrayed them at the last minute when they decided that they would not play Tests 15-20 days before the start of the tour.

Waqar Younis "We took 2-3 youngsters to Australia, not just 1. The main reason for that was Amir & Wahab 'gave us a dhoka' at the last minute & decided they wouldn't play Tests 15-20 days before the start of the tour" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 6, 2020

At the same time, the Pakistani pace legend also mentioned are so many leagues around the world and that it is easy money as all a bowler needs to do is bowl four overs and rest in the evening. The former fast bowler also added that players go into their comfort zone and cause damage to the country and they do not think about the broader picture. The ex-speedster concluded by saying that if one is sitting on the micro-blogging site and retiring, then that really hurts.

Waqar Younis "There are so many leagues around the world, it's easy money, bowl 4 overs & rest in the evening. Players go into their comfort zone & cause damage to the country. They don't think about the broader picture. If you're sitting on Twitter & retiring, that really hurts" — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 6, 2020

READ: Sanjay Manjrekar says Mumbai Indians have a slight edge over Chennai Super Kings in IPL

READ: Waqar Younis says Smith & Warner's absence made India's 2018 Aus Test series win easier