Hockey World Cup 2023: Know All About The Qualification Scenarios For The Mega Event

The international hockey community has all its eyes hooked on the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023, which is set to begin on January 13. A total of 16 teams will participate in the mega event, which will be held across two cities in the state of Odisha. Heading into the tournament, here’s a look at what the format and the qualification scenarios are for the marquee hockey event.

Qualification scenarios for FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

The 16 participating teams at the Hockey World Cup 2023 have been divided into four groups of four teams each. The India men’s hockey team is accompanied by England, Spain, and Wales in Pool D for the group stages of the tournament. Each team is scheduled to play three matches in the group stage.

Who will advance to the next round after the group stage concludes?

At the end of the group stage, the top-placed teams from each group will earn direct qualification for the Hockey World Cup quarterfinals. On the other hand, the teams finishing third and second will lock horns in the crossover, eyeing quarterfinal slots. The teams who return with defeats in the crossover matches will head into the 9th to 16th-placed crossovers, whereas the winners will head into the quarterfinals.

The winners of the quarterfinal matches will then head into the semifinals, eyeing a spot in the summit clash of the tournament. The teams who fail to win the semifinals will head into the third-place playoff, fighting for the bronze medal. Check out the teams which are participating in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 and their groups.

Pool-wise division of teams for group stage of Hockey World Cup 2023

Pool A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa

Pool B: Germany, Belgium, South Korea, Japan

Pool C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile

Pool D: England, Spain, Wales, India

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: Key dates to be remembered