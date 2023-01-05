Hockey World Cup 2023: India's Schedule, Squad, Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming & More

The FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 is all set to be hosted across two cities in Odisha, Bhubaneshwar from January 13 onwards. The tournament will see the participation of 16 teams who have been divided into four pools of four teams each in the group stage. India have an opportunity to lift the coveted World Cup trophy for the first time in 47 years, since winning it last in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

India’s full squad and schedule for FIH Hockey World Cup 2023

Team India’s full squad - P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh

India vs Spain - 13 January at 7.00 PM IST in Rourkela

India vs England - 15 January at 7.00 PM IST in Rourkela

India vs Wales - 19 January at 7.00 PM IST in Bhubaneshwar

Pool-wise division of teams at FIH Hockey World Cup 2023

Pool A - Australia, Argentina, France, and South Africa.

Pool B - Belgium, Germany, Korea, and Japan.

Pool C - Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Chile.

Pool D - India, England, Spain, and Wales.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: Fixtures

13th January

Argentina vs South Africa in Bhubaneshwar at 1:00 PM IST

Australia vs France in Bhubaneshwar at 3:00 PM IST

England vs Wales in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST

India vs Spain in Rourkela at 7:00 PM IST

14th January

New Zealand vs Chile in Rourkela at 1:00 PM IST

Netherlands vs Malaysia in Rourkela at 3:00 PM IST

Belgium vs Korea in Bhubaneshwar at 5:00 PM IST

Germany vs Japan in Bhubaneshwar at 7:00 PM IST

15th January

Spain vs Wales in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST

England vs India in Rourkela at 7:00 PM IST

16th January

Malaysia vs Chile in Rourkela at 1:00 PM IST

New Zealand vs Netherlands in Rourkela at 3:00 PM IST

France vs South Africa in Bhubaneshwar at 5:00 PM IST

Argentina vs Australia in Bhubaneshwar at 7:00 PM IST

17th January

Korea vs Japan in Bhubaneshwar at 5:00 PM IST

Germany vs Belgium in Bhubaneshwar at 7:00 PM IST

19th January

Malaysia vs New Zealand in Bhubaneshwar at 1:00 PM IST

The Netherlands vs Chile in Bhubaneshwar at 3:00 PM IST

Spain vs England in Bhubaneshwar at 5:00 PM IST

India vs Wales in Bhubaneshwar at 7:00 PM IST

20th January

Australia vs South Africa in Rourkela at 1:00 PM IST

France vs Argentina in Rourkela at 3:00 PM IST

Belgium vs Japan in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST

Korea vs Germany in Rourkela at - 7:00 PM IST

24th January

1st Quarterfinal in Bhubaneshwar at 4:30 PM IST

2nd Quarterfinal in Bhubaneshwar at 7 PM IST

25th January

3rd Quarterfinal in Bhubaneshwar at 4:30 PM IST

4th Quarterfinal in Bhubaneshwar at 7 PM IST

26th January

Placement matches (9th-16th)

27th January

1st Semifinal in Bhubaneshwar at 4:30 PM IST

2nd Semifinal in Bhubaneshwar at 7 PM IST

29th January

Bronze medal match – 4:30 PM IST

Gold medal match – 7 PM IST

How to watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 in India?

Hockey fans in India can watch the live streaming of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 on the watch.hockey app.