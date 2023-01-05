Hockey World Cup 2023: India's Schedule, Squad, Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming & More

The FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 is all set to be hosted across two cities in Odisha, Bhubaneshwar from January 13 onwards. The tournament will see the participation of 16 teams who have been divided into four pools of four teams each in the group stage. India have an opportunity to lift the coveted World Cup trophy for the first time in 47 years, since winning it last in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.
India’s full squad and schedule for FIH Hockey World Cup 2023
Team India’s full squad - P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh
- India vs Spain - 13 January at 7.00 PM IST in Rourkela
- India vs England - 15 January at 7.00 PM IST in Rourkela
- India vs Wales - 19 January at 7.00 PM IST in Bhubaneshwar
Pool-wise division of teams at FIH Hockey World Cup 2023
Pool A - Australia, Argentina, France, and South Africa.
Pool B - Belgium, Germany, Korea, and Japan.
Pool C - Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Chile.
Pool D - India, England, Spain, and Wales.
FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: Fixtures
13th January
- Argentina vs South Africa in Bhubaneshwar at 1:00 PM IST
- Australia vs France in Bhubaneshwar at 3:00 PM IST
- England vs Wales in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST
- India vs Spain in Rourkela at 7:00 PM IST
14th January
- New Zealand vs Chile in Rourkela at 1:00 PM IST
- Netherlands vs Malaysia in Rourkela at 3:00 PM IST
- Belgium vs Korea in Bhubaneshwar at 5:00 PM IST
- Germany vs Japan in Bhubaneshwar at 7:00 PM IST
15th January
- Spain vs Wales in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST
- England vs India in Rourkela at 7:00 PM IST
16th January
- Malaysia vs Chile in Rourkela at 1:00 PM IST
- New Zealand vs Netherlands in Rourkela at 3:00 PM IST
- France vs South Africa in Bhubaneshwar at 5:00 PM IST
- Argentina vs Australia in Bhubaneshwar at 7:00 PM IST
17th January
- Korea vs Japan in Bhubaneshwar at 5:00 PM IST
- Germany vs Belgium in Bhubaneshwar at 7:00 PM IST
19th January
- Malaysia vs New Zealand in Bhubaneshwar at 1:00 PM IST
- The Netherlands vs Chile in Bhubaneshwar at 3:00 PM IST
- Spain vs England in Bhubaneshwar at 5:00 PM IST
- India vs Wales in Bhubaneshwar at 7:00 PM IST
20th January
- Australia vs South Africa in Rourkela at 1:00 PM IST
- France vs Argentina in Rourkela at 3:00 PM IST
- Belgium vs Japan in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST
- Korea vs Germany in Rourkela at - 7:00 PM IST
24th January
- 1st Quarterfinal in Bhubaneshwar at 4:30 PM IST
- 2nd Quarterfinal in Bhubaneshwar at 7 PM IST
25th January
- 3rd Quarterfinal in Bhubaneshwar at 4:30 PM IST
- 4th Quarterfinal in Bhubaneshwar at 7 PM IST
26th January
- Placement matches (9th-16th)
27th January
- 1st Semifinal in Bhubaneshwar at 4:30 PM IST
- 2nd Semifinal in Bhubaneshwar at 7 PM IST
29th January
- Bronze medal match – 4:30 PM IST
- Gold medal match – 7 PM IST
How to watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 in India?
Hockey fans in India can watch the live streaming of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 on the watch.hockey app.