Holding Wants Archer To Shut Out White Noise, Concentrate On Bettering Himself As Bowler

West Indies legend Michael Holding expressed the need for Jofra Archer to 'forget about the outside noise' and said that he should focus on bettering himself as a bowler. The Barbados-born pacer was subject to a lot of flak after he violated the bio-secure protocols by visiting his family between the first and the second Test, forcing himself to be excluded for the game at Old Trafford. However, after testing negative twice for COVID-19, Archer is all set to return to the side and has also been included in the playing XI for the final Test.

'Forget about that noise'

Speaking to Sky Sports, Micheal Holding opined that it wouldn't be too tough for Archer to ignore the criticism flowing in from outside, given the team that he was a part of and also because England were fresh off a win from the second Test. Further, Holding pointed out that Archer's camaraderie with the England team, and especially a positive Ben Stokes was excellent & that he should use the opportunity and the environment to move past the noise and better himself as a bowler. Holding claimed that Archer had the potential to become a great bowler and that he should focus on doing so.

"It's not easy. When people are starting to abuse you because of your ethnicity, the colour of your skin, your religion or anything that is physical about you - even if people try to bully you because you are overweight, it's not easy to get over. "But it's all a matter of concentrating on what your job is. Social media is difficult to deal with. That's why I've never had any sort of account. If you are going to be dealing with things like that you've got to be mentally strong.

Jofra Archer reveals racist abuse

Jofra Archer recently claimed that he was racially abused on social media after he violated the ECB’s biosecurity protocols. According to the Daily Mail, he has alerted the cricket board about the vile abuses he has received on Instagram. While speaking with the publication, Jofra Archer said that he will not allow anything to pass and has forwarded his complaints to the ECB who will be going through the correct process.

England at 258-4 on Day one

Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler made their first big scores of the series in putting on an unbeaten stand of 136 runs to rebuild England's innings against the West Indies and put the hosts on top on day one of the deciding test at Old Trafford on Friday. England recovered from 122-4 just before tea to close on 258-4, with Pope on 91 as he goes in search of his second test century and Buttler on 56. Both players were under pressure to deliver in the third test after underwhelming performances so far in this series. Buttler, in particular, is feeling the heat from Ben Foakes for the wicketkeeper position and a first half-century in tests since September justified the selectors' backing of the limited-overs specialist.

