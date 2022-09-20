How Did Unmukt Chand Enter SA20 Auction Despite No Indians Being Authorised To Register?

The SA20 player auction took place in the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town on Monday, which saw hundreds of players across the globe going under the hammer. While the auction saw no participation from Indian players, the 2012 U-19 ICC World Cup-winning captain for India, Unmukt Chand went under the hammer, seeking to sign a deal with any of the six participating teams in SA20. Chand earlier became the first Indian male payer to play in the Big Bash League (BBL).

It is pertinent to mention that all six teams in SA20, MI Cape Town, Joburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, Durban SuperGiants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are owned by owners of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. Despite the heavy presence of Indians on the ownership table, no players from India took part in the SA20 player auction. The reason behind this is the policies of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that doesn’t allow Indian players to play in an overseas league.

More about BCCI's policies for overseas league

It is understood that BCCI does this to protest IPL’s exclusivity. However, Indians are allowed to play red-ball and 50-over cricket in foreign lands but are barred to play any domestic or franchise-based T20 games, until they retire. Having said that, here’s why Chand was allowed to register for the SA20 player auction.

After being on the sidelines for years in his career, Unmukt declared his retirement from Indian cricket in August 2021 and shifted his base to the United States (US). If any Indian player wants to play in the overseas T20 league, they won’t be eligible for selection in the national team. Since Unmukt has already announced his retirement, he can ply his trade for any other franchise.

Unmukt Chand fails to find a bidder

However, Unmukt failed to find a buyer and went unsold in the SA20 player auction. The 29-year-old will be eligible to play for the American cricket team in 2024 and had registered himself in the auction as a USA player. He has represented Silicon Valley Strikers in the Minor League Cricket and Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League in Australia.

South Africa batter Tristan Stubbs became the most expensive player to be sold in the inaugural SA20 player auction with the highest bid of Rand 9.2 million (USD 520,000 approx.) by Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Rilee Rossouw was the 2nd most expensive player with a bid of Rand 6.9 million, while Marcon Jansen was roped in by Sunrisers Eastern Cape for Rand 6.1 million.