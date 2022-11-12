How Has Team India Fared Under Rahul Dravid As Head Coach Since November 2021?

Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid is all set to complete one year as the head coach of the Indian cricket team in a few days. While the BCCI announced Dravid’s appointment as Ravi Shashtri’s successor in an announcement on November 3, the three-match T20I series against New Zealand was Dravid’s first assignment in his role. Since then, Dravid has returned with several memorable moments in bilateral series, but the Indian squad has struggled in major international tournaments.

Since November 2021, Dravid has coached India in eight T20I series, three Test assignments, and four ODI series. At the same time, Dravid has also managed the coaching duties in the Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Here’s a detailed look at India’s performance under head coach Rahul Dravid.

Date Opponent/Tournament Test ODI T20 November-December 2021 New Zealand India win by 1-0 India win by 3-0 December 2021 - January 2022 South Africa India lose by 2-1 India lost by 3-0 February 2022 West Indies India win by 3-0 India win by 3-0 July 2022 England England win 1-0 India win by 2-1 India win by 2-1 July 2022 - August 2022 West Indies India win by 3-0 India win by 4-1 August 2022 - September 2022 Asia Cup 2023 India exit from group stage September 2022 Australia India win by 2-1 September 2022 - October 2023 South Africa India win by 2-1 October 2023 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 India exit from semifinal

Rahul Dravid rested as VVS Laxman steps up to coaching role in New Zealand

With Team India's exit from the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Dravid, and other senior India players have rested for the Tour of New Zealand 2022. As per PTI, a BCCI source announced the decision on Friday and said, "The NCA team headed by Laxman with Hrishikesh Kanitkar (batting) and Sairaj Bahutule (bowling) will join the New Zealand-bound squad". Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman will step up to the coaching role in the three-match T20I series.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time India Today Laxman has been elevated to the role of India's head coach. He previously essayed the role of a coach for India during the tours of Zimbabwe and Ireland and the recent ODI home series against South Africa. Here's a look at Team India's squad for their tour of New Zealand.

India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik