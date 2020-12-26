Hughes Torments Pooran-Maxwell Show With Gutsy 96, Guides Sixers To 1-wicket Win Vs Stars

In an action-packed match on Saturday evening, Sydney Sixers' captain Daniel Hughes pulled off a terrific trick out of his hat as he led his team to a one-wicket victory over the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL). Hughes led his team from the front as he tormented an absolutely fiery show put on by Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran in the first innings of the game. Chasing a daunting target of 194 runs, Sixers had a miserable start until Hughes walked in and changed their fortunes completely.

The skipper missed his century by merely 4 runs as he lost his wicket to Maxwell while attempting to finish off the chase early in the last over. Hughes overshadowed his counterpart completely as Maxwell bowled the last over where Sixers needed 20 runs. The 31-year-old smashed Maxwell for a six, a four and a six before losing his wicket. However, it was too late for Stars to get back into the game as a boundary off leg bye on the very next ball handed Sixers the win.

Skipper Hughes scored 96 runs off 51 balls with the help of 7 sixes and 6 fours at a strike rate of 188.24. Jamaican power-hitter Carlos Brathwait held the other end strong with a short cameo of 21 runs off 12 balls.

"A lot was going through my mind. But I just swung hard. Things went according to our plan. If they can get 193, so can we. Didn't bowl well though but it was a nice wicket. We wanted to take it deep. We enjoy each other's success," said Hughes, who was adjudged the player of the match.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Hughes' innings:

🥳🥳 1 over 20 runs needed

Captain done his job

Well done daniel hughes 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ENOwleq2dy — Ashu🇮🇳 (@ImsuperVkohli) December 26, 2020

One of the best innings I watched live in T20 format 👌🏻

DANIEL HUGHES MASS RAMPAGE🤙🏻#BBL10 https://t.co/DraZ2fJ1OG — 💔🚶🏻‍♂️🐾 (@SaiAaryan007) December 26, 2020

No Words.. Only Enjoyment & Celebrations 💥🥳🥳



Perfect Victory

Daniel Hughes ( The Santa For The night 🎅)



Carlos & Jason.. With Mighty cameos 🥂



Finally O'Keefe The Cherry on The Cake 🍒🎂@SixersBBL @Hughesy1989#BBL10 #smashemsixers https://t.co/U6YPnmo8SA — Varshith Chitteti (@NameisVarshi) December 26, 2020

Daniel Hughes deserved century ....what an outstanding knock from the skipper — Ganesh sobanapuram (@imGANESH25) December 26, 2020

That was absolutely bananas. Well done Sixers & Daniel Hughes (deserved a ton), but damn it Stars. Proves that depth/evenness in a team is key. #BBL10 — Mathew Farmakis (@Mathew_Farmakis) December 26, 2020

Hughes outshines Pooran-Maxwell

The innings by the Stars' skipper completely outdid the magical performance put on by BBL debutant Nicholas Pooran. Announcing his arrival in Australia with a loud bang, Jamaican batsman Nicholas Pooran took the Sidney Sixers to the cleaners as he smashed a 17-ball half-century in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Saturday. Pooran, who had impressed with his explosive batting in the IPL recently, made his BBL debut on Saturday as Melbourne Stars faced the Sidney Sixers. Off the 26 balls that he faced, Pooran scored 65 runs with 8 maximums to his name and 2 fours at a massive strike rate of 250.

For a change, Australia's fiery all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was made a spectator as he watched Pooran smack six-after-six in the first innings of the game. However, the Australian himself stepped on the gas as he scored 71 runs himself. Maxwell has been in red-hot form in the BBL which was visible yet again on Saturday as he smashed 5 sixes and 5 fours at a strike rate of 151. Although Maxwell scored more, Pooran remained the highlight of the innings, with commentators describing his innings as the 'best knock in BBL ever'.

