HUR Vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020 Match Preview

One of the greatest comebacks in history: Ravi Shastri hails India's win against Australia
Quick links:
The Hobart Hurricanes will lock horns with the Brisbane Heat in Match 20 of the Big Bash League 2020 tournament. The HUR vs HEA match will be played at the Gabba, Brisbane. The HUR vs HEA live match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST on Wednesday, December 30. Here, we take a look at HUR vs HEA live scores, HUR vs HEA match prediction and HUR vs HEA playing 11.
Also Read: 12 West Indies Players Decline To Tour Bangladesh; Kraigg Brathwaite To Lead Test Squad
After losing the first three matches in the tournament, the Heat registered their first win of the season beating the Hurricanes at the same venue by four wickets in the previous encounter. Batting first, the Hurricanes could only manage 148-7 in 20 overs with opener D'Arcy Short top-scoring for the team with 27 runs. James Faulkner provided useful contribution at the end scoring a quickfire 26 off 18 balls. Lewis Gregory was the pick of the bowlers for the Heat with figures of 3/22.
YEWW! See you tonight at the Gabba tonight 👉https://t.co/HgP7BfI7Nm#BringtheHEAT #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/YdXVAweFis— Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) December 29, 2020
Chasing 149 for victory Sam Heazlett was excellent with the bat as he was the top-scorer for the side with 48 runs. Following the dismissal of Heazlett and his opening partner Max Bryant, the Heat suffered a dramatic mini-collapse as they were reduced to 102-6 courtesy fine bowling performance from D'Arcy Short. However, an unbeaten knock from skipper Jimmy Peirson (16) and late fireworks from James Bazley (31 runs) saw the Heat cross the finish line without more trouble. Short finished with figures of 3/18 from 4 overs.
Also Read: India's MCG Victory Forces Shoaib Akhtar To Take U-turn After Harsh Adelaide Criticism
HUR Playing 11: D'Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott (wk), Peter Handscomb (c), Colin Ingram, Tim David, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Wil Parker, Riley Meredith
HEA Playing 11: Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Also Read: India Vs Australia: SCG Gets Nod To Host Annual Pink Test Post Initial COVID-19 Threat
D’Arcy Short
Sam Heazlett
James Faulkner
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Also Read: No One Should Dare To Write Off The Indian Cricket Team Ever': Kaif Thunders Post MCG Win
As per our HUR vs HEA Dream11 prediction, HEA should be the favourites to win the match.
Note: The HUR vs HEA Dream11 prediction, top picks and HUR vs HEA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HUR vs HEA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Image: Brisbane Heat / Twitter
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Fawad Alam channelises inner Chanderpaul with comeback ton after 11 years
23 mins ago
India vs Australia: Not surprised that India came hard in Melbourne Test: Pat Cummins
46 mins ago
Pakistan, set 373, 137-4 at lunch on day 5, 1st test vs NZ
3 hours ago
12 West Indies players decline to tour Bangladesh; Kraigg Brathwaite to lead Test squad
12 hours ago
'No one should dare to write off the Indian cricket team ever': Kaif thunders post MCG win
14 hours ago
CH W vs NS W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Women's Super Smash 2020 match preview
15 hours ago