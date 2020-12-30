HUR Vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020 Match Preview

The Hobart Hurricanes will lock horns with the Brisbane Heat in Match 20 of the Big Bash League 2020 tournament. The HUR vs HEA match will be played at the Gabba, Brisbane. The HUR vs HEA live match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST on Wednesday, December 30. Here, we take a look at HUR vs HEA live scores, HUR vs HEA match prediction and HUR vs HEA playing 11.

Also Read: 12 West Indies Players Decline To Tour Bangladesh; Kraigg Brathwaite To Lead Test Squad

HUR vs HEA Dream11 prediction: HUR vs HEA live match preview

After losing the first three matches in the tournament, the Heat registered their first win of the season beating the Hurricanes at the same venue by four wickets in the previous encounter. Batting first, the Hurricanes could only manage 148-7 in 20 overs with opener D'Arcy Short top-scoring for the team with 27 runs. James Faulkner provided useful contribution at the end scoring a quickfire 26 off 18 balls. Lewis Gregory was the pick of the bowlers for the Heat with figures of 3/22.

Chasing 149 for victory Sam Heazlett was excellent with the bat as he was the top-scorer for the side with 48 runs. Following the dismissal of Heazlett and his opening partner Max Bryant, the Heat suffered a dramatic mini-collapse as they were reduced to 102-6 courtesy fine bowling performance from D'Arcy Short. However, an unbeaten knock from skipper Jimmy Peirson (16) and late fireworks from James Bazley (31 runs) saw the Heat cross the finish line without more trouble. Short finished with figures of 3/18 from 4 overs.

Also Read: India's MCG Victory Forces Shoaib Akhtar To Take U-turn After Harsh Adelaide Criticism

HUR vs HEA Dream11 prediction: Probable HUR vs HEA playing 11

HUR Playing 11: D'Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott (wk), Peter Handscomb (c), Colin Ingram, Tim David, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Wil Parker, Riley Meredith

HEA Playing 11: Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Also Read: India Vs Australia: SCG Gets Nod To Host Annual Pink Test Post Initial COVID-19 Threat

HUR vs HEA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for HUR vs HEA Dream11 team

D’Arcy Short

Sam Heazlett

James Faulkner

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Also Read: No One Should Dare To Write Off The Indian Cricket Team Ever': Kaif Thunders Post MCG Win

HUR vs HEA match prediction: HUR vs HEA Dream11 team

HUR vs HEA live: HUR vs HEA match prediction

As per our HUR vs HEA Dream11 prediction, HEA should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The HUR vs HEA Dream11 prediction, top picks and HUR vs HEA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HUR vs HEA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Brisbane Heat / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.