Hussey Backs Rohit Sharma To Taste Success In Australia, Tackle Menacing Bowling Attack

Mr. Cricket Mike Hussey heaped praise on Team India's ballistic opener Rohit Sharma and backed him to be successful in the Men in Blue's tour to Down Under later this year. Hussey backed the Hitman to adapt to conditions in Australia and claimed that the latter possessed the skill, ability and temperament to excel against a menacing Australian bowling attack and tough conditions. India are scheduled to play a four-match Test series against Australia in December, which includes a Day/ Night Test at the Adelaide Oval.

'Skill, ability and temperament'

Michael Hussey said that he has no doubts whatsoever that Rohit Sharma would taste success in Down Under and that he had the skill, temperament, and ability to handle it. Pointing out Rohit Sharma's form in the white-ball format of the game, Hussey said that the opener had enormous experience batting at the top of the order and amassing runs in the limited-overs format of the game and that it would aid his from in Tests as well. However, Hussey said that it would be challenging for any batsman in Australia against the top quality bowling attack with pace & bounce.

"It's going to test any batsman in the world, but I think because he's (Rohit) played a lot of One-Day cricket batting at the top of the order, and now he's been having some success with the red ball game as well, that'll give him confidence coming in," Hussey said. "I have no doubt in my mind that he's got the ability and the skill and the temperament, to be able to handle it."

Rohit Sharma returns to the grind

Team India's opener Rohit Sharma returned to the field after a gap of over three months following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown imposed to curb its spread. Mumbai has been one of the worst affected cities by COVID-19 so far with cases continuing to skyrocket on a daily basis. Rohit Sharma expressed happiness in returning to the ground as he resumed training. Taking to social media, the Hitman shared a picture of himself post his training session and said that he felt like himself after a long time. Further, the explosive opener said that he felt good on his return to the field and after 'getting some work done'.

CA confirms India's tour to Down Under

Cricket Australia announced the full international summer schedule, confirming India's tour down-under later this year. The announcement comes amid the Coronavirus outbreak which has gripped the entire globe. In light of the pandemic, ex-CA CEO Kevin Roberts also highlighted that the schedule is subject to change. The schedule confirms India's tour of Australia for a three-match T20 series in October and the four-match test series in December-January. The second test of the series between December 11 and December 15 is set to be a Day/Night Test at the Adelaide Oval. The Test series will be followed by a three-match ODI series as well.

