'I Am Never Happy As..': Dravid Addresses Burning Issues Around India's Dismal Batting

IND vs AUS: Australia defeated India at the Kennington Oval in the WTC 2023 Final to claim their maiden World Test 2023 Championship title. Indian batting order collapsed like a pack of cards as the Aussies registered a massive 209 runs victory over Rohit Sharma and Co. This is India's second consecutive loss in the WTC final following their disappointing defeat against New Zealand in the inaugural edition.

Indian coach Rahul Dravid reflected on the loss after the match. On being asked whether he is happy with the preparation the former Indian batsman answered, "I am never going to be happy with the preparations as a coach but that's a reality. I am phased to it. We are phased to it. "

The head coach also blamed the schedule as he feels a team can only be successful if they are able to indulge in a couple of tour matches before taking on their opposition. Except for Cheteshwar Pujara, who was busy plying his trade for Sussex, every other player arrived later due to their IPL commitments with their respective franchise.

Rahul Dravid blames the fixtures congestion after India's WTC loss

The schedules are so cramped and tight. These guys know. When you've been playing international cricket if you're here for three weeks before the tour and you can play two side games you are going to be better prepared. But We don't have. We got to do what we can.

Dravid also reflected on India's performance against the Aussies in WTC Final

No excuses, no complaints. I just wanna congratulate Australia. They played better than us on five days. You know I don't think we should make excuses, make complaints. We need to look at ourselves and see how we can get better and what we can improve on. And that's a constant effort.

Overcast condition and green top surface were on offer but Indian seamers couldn't take up their advantage as riding on Travis Head's brilliant century the Australians put up a mammoth 469 on the board. But Rahul defended the decision and said "It was not about pressure. When we arrived the condition was overcast and there was grass on the pitch. In England, batting gets easy as the game goes on. At 70/3 we thought it was a good decision. But those two sessions changed the whole scenario."