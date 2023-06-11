WTC 2023: Steve Smith Grabs A Stunner To Dismiss In Form Virat Kohli | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane kept India alive in the WTC 2023 final against Australia after India lost openers Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Cheteswar Pujara. However, Scott Boland and Steve Smith came in to make things harder for Team India after they took the wicket of Virat. Right after Kohli’s wicket, Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed on a duck on the first ball.

Test cricket is one of Steve Smith's favourite forms of cricket, as he always stays on top of his game while batting and fielding. The former Australian captain showed immense class and awareness on Sunday after making one of the most athletic catches in the WTC 2023.

Also Read: Former IPL Chairman Gives Indirect Message To Shubman Gill After Disputed WTC Final Catch

India vs Australia: Steve Smith catch in the WTC Final day 5.

On Day 5 of the World T20 final, India resumed with a daunting 444-run target to achieve. Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli seemed to be cruising until Boland bowled a tight line outside the off stump, resulting in Kohli's dismissal for 49 in 78 balls. Yet, Smith delivered an excellent catch at second slip which sparked his teammates.

As the Oval stadium stood in awe of Smith's remarkable achievement, Australians celebrated their former leader's success with immense joy. Smith's athletic ability was impressive enough to draw a standing ovation from the crowd, even though Kohli, well-loved by many, had to take the brunt of it.

Also Read: Veteran Indian Batsman Signs Up For Upcoming Lanka Premier League 2023, Base Price $50,000

Steve Smith catch limited Kohli to achieve his half century as he got out at 49 runs of 78 balls and his solid partnership with Ajinkya Rahane was broken, India seemed to be gearing up for a big chase, having scored eight runs in the 47th over, when Australia went up for a DRS as Boland drove to get the ball just cutting Kohli's outside edge. Boland's away swinger produced a required edge on the next ball of the over. Steve Smith ended up taking a difficult catch. Later on, Boland got rid of Ravindra Jadeja off a similar delivery in the same way in the same over. Rohit Sharma and teams' hopes to chase the big score were broken and WTC Final trophy started slip from India's hand after Steve Smith catch.