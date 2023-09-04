'I believe the batter who..': Gambhir contradicts his Dhoni-WC six comment, netizens react

With the onset of Asia Cup 2023, the chatter on and about cricket is again making rounds everywhere. Fans in India are excited to witness what the team is up to before the start of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 and are looking ahead to what's in store in the next two and a half months. While the action may remain intermittent, the aspect that keeps the enthusiasts always gripped with the game is the incessant statements of experts. From Sunil Gavaskar to Ravi Shastri, there are many renowned voices who keep on spreading wisdom about the sport, and among them, one who always makes the fanatics contemplate hard about various issues is Gautam Gambhir.

Gautam Gambhir: A staunch proponent of teamsmanship

While Gautam Gambhir has always remained firm on his stance that it is a team's game and the captain is not the only protagonist. He has often come in odds over the assertion that MS Dhoni was solely responsible for the victory against Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2011 final, and has even appealed to people to stop obsessing over the famous glory shot that Dhoni played in the World Cup. However, in what could be taken as a contradiction of his own statement, Gambhir has said that according to him, one who takes the side past the finishing line is the justified match-winner of the game.

Gambhir seemingly contradicts himself

During a Star Sports segment, former India batsman recalled the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan that took place in 2010, where Harbhajan Singh emerged as the hero with the bat. In the game, India chased down the score of 268 and Gautam Gambhir was adjudged the man of the match for his knock of 82. When credited for the victory 13 years later, Gambhir said it was not him who won the match rather it was the heroics of Harbhajan Singh that got India home.

"Jitaya maine nehi, jitaya Harbhajan Singh ne tha. Meri aur Dhoni ke beech sajidari zarur huyi thi but mera manna hain ki jo aankhri run banata hain wohi jitata hain (I did not win that match for India. It was Harbhajan. Yes I did get a partnership with Dhoni but I believe that the batter who scores the winning run actually clinches victory for the team)," he said.

Quite a few fans were left baffled by Gambhir’s remarks during the Indo-Pak clash, considering the stance he has been taking over the years.

He always says 1 six ne world cup ni jitaya but just now when Ind Vs Pak 2012 Match was shown other commentators said you made team win then he says "Maine nhi bhajji ne jitaya (he hit a six on last ball), mai maanta hu jo last run marta h voi match jitata h" — Muskan Mandil (@_muskan05) September 2, 2023

Team India will play their next match against Nepal on 4th September 2022 and it will be a must-win contest for men in blue to qualify for the next round of the Continental Cup.