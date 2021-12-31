'I Don't Like It': Tuchel's 'honest' Reply To Romelu Lukaku's Bombshell On Chelsea Issues

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku dropped a massive bombshell on the club admitting that he is not happy at the club currently. He said that manager Thomas Tuchel has decided to play with a different formation which does not suit him. Now Tuchel has responded to Lukaku's comments on not being happy at Chelsea and the German manager has admitted that he is not happy with Lukaku's comments and added that it's 'just not helpful'.

"I don't like it because it brings noise that we don't need. It's just not helpful. On the other side, we don't want to make more out of it than it actually is. You know very well how it is - it's very easy to take lines out of context. It's very easy to shorten lines and make headlines, then later realise that it's not so bad and maybe not what he meant. But let's be honest that we don't like it," Tuchel said as quoted by Sky Sports.

Chelsea news: Romelu Lukaku Chelsea comments

Lukaku had given an interview to Sky Sports over a month back but the interview is only being released now. Lukaku's comments originally were that he is physically fine but he is not happy with the current situation at Chelsea.

"Physically I'm fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with coaches and nutritionists, I am physically fine," he told Sky Sports. "I’m not happy with the situation and that’s only natural. The head coach has decided to play a different system and I mustn’t let up, I need to keep working hard and be professional. I’m not happy with the situation but I’m a grafter and I mustn’t let up."

Thomas Tuchel also said that the Lukaku Chelsea comments brought unnecessary 'noise' that was not needed and was 'just not helpful'. Tuchel said: "I don't like it because it brings noise that we don't need. It's just not helpful. On the other side, we don't want to make more out of it than it actually is. You know very well how it is - it's very easy to take lines out of context. It's very easy to shorten lines and make headlines, then later realise that it's not so bad and maybe not what he meant.

Image: Premierleague.com/AP