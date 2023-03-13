'I Don't Think He Was Sick': Rohit Sharma's BIG Update On Virat Kohli's Health In 4th Test

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has contradicted Anushka Sharma over her claim that Virat Kohli was playing through sickness when he smashed his 28th Test century on Sunday. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rohit said that Kohli was not seriously ill and was just coughing a little bit while batting in India's first innings in the 4th Test match in Ahmedabad. After Kohli ended his Test century drought last evening, Anushka took to her official Instagram handle to reveal that the former India skipper was batting through sickness.

Rohit has now contradicted Anushka's claim, saying that Kohli had a little bit of cough and that's it. Rohit clarified that Kohli was absolutely fine when he took the field for India in the 4th Test match on Sunday. "I don't think he is sick. He was just coughing a little bit but I don't think he is that bad health-wise," Rohit said.

Anushka turned to Instagram to reveal that Kohli played through sickness. She shared a story on her official account, where she wrote, "Playing through sickness with this composure. Inspiring me always,". Kohli did not come out to field during Australia's second innings on Day 4. Suryakumar Yadav took his place for the remaining overs in the day.

Thanks to Kohli's magnificent knock, Team India was able to post a mammoth 571 runs in the first innings with a lead of 91 runs. Kohli hit 186 off 364 balls to register his highest-ever score against the Aussies. Kohli's knock was made up of 15 boundaries and 126 singles, which he scored with a strike rate of 51.09. This was Kohli's first Test century in more than three years. His last Test hundred came against Bangladesh in a pink-ball match in November 2019.

Records Kohli broke in the 4th Test

With this century, Kohli broke multiple records in the longest format of the game. Kohli has now become India's highest run-scorer in World Test Championship history. The 34-year-old now has 1803 runs from 31 matches which he has scored at an average of 36.79. Kohli also registered his highest individual score against Australia in Test cricket. The former India skipper is now the highest run-scorer for India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He has amassed 297 runs from four matches at an average of 49.50. Earlier, Kohli equaled Sunil Gavaskar's record for the joint second-most tons by an Indian player against Australia, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar.

Image: BCCI