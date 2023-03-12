IND Vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja's Wrong Shot Selection Leaves Virat Kohli Disappointed - WATCH

The final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia is currently being played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Australia scored 480 runs in the first innings, but India responded strongly, posting 289 runs for the loss of three wickets by the end of Day 3.

However, India suffered an early setback on the fourth day when star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed by Todd Murphy, who had already gotten Jadeja out twice in the series. Jadeja, who is currently the top-ranked Test all-rounder, gave a simple catch to Usman Khawaja at mid-on.

Virat Kohli's reaction to Jadeja's dismissal went viral on social media. Kohli and Jadeja forged a 64-run partnership before Jadeja's dismissal. Kohli was seen in disbelief after Jadeja just gave away his wicket in India's first innings of the match.

Kohli scores his 28th Test ton

Kohli went on to score his 28th Test century, which came after a gap of more than three years. Kohli smashed 186 off 364 balls including 15 boundaries before he was dismissed in the final session of the day. Thanks to Kohli's efforts with the bat, India posted 571 runs and ended their first innings with a 91-run lead.

Earlier, Kohli forged a crucial partnership with Axar Patel as the duo put on 162 runs for the sixth wicket. Axar was dismissed by Mitchell Starc towards the back end of the Indian innings. Kohli then attempted to build a partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin but the latter was removed by Nathan Lyon for 7 off 12 balls.

When Kohli ran out of batting partners, he tried to play some aggressive shots to help India reach the 600-run mark and score a double-century in the process. However, Kohli's brilliant innings was halted by Todd Murphy.

Australia are currently batting in their second innings and have scored 3/0 in 6 overs. Travis Head and Matthew Kuhnemann will resume batting for the visitors on Monday, the fifth and final day of the ongoing Test match. India will try and bowl the Aussies out for a low score tomorrow so that they can have a go at winning the Test.

Image: Twitter/BCCI