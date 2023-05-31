'I Don't Want To Be Disrespectful': Ireland Skipper Tears Into ECB For Ridiculous Schedule

ENG vs IRE: England are scheduled to play an one-off Test against Ireland to kick off their summer season. The Three Lions will then host archrival Aussies in a marathon five-match Ashes. Ahead of the Test, Ireland's captain Andy Balbirnie made a massive claim on facing England.

Ireland could be considered a minnow but in the past, they have proved their credentials by putting some valiant performances on the pitch. Their remarkable victory against England in the T20 World Cup is still fresh in everyone's mind and they would try to replicate such a result when they take on their opponent next month.

Ireland skipper made massive claim ahead of England Test

With the ICC World Cup also hovering on the horizon the Irish have made their qualification a priority. The white ball tournament will be staged by India while the T20 World Cup is also slated to be held in 2024 in the West Indies and the United States, Irish captain Andy Balbirnie made his intent pretty clear that the Qualifier stands an important fixture for them than the sole test against England.

"We're going to be playing a qualifier in Scotland in front of maybe 30 people against Italy, and it's going to be far more important than the Test match.

"I don't want that to sound disrespectful to England or the ECB because we're going to do our absolute best to try to get a result, and it's an honour to play at Lord's against England - but it's a one-off Test in the middle of the summer.

"The Ashes is their most important thing. I'd imagine they'll be looking at this as a glorified warm-up. If we get bowled out for 30 in both innings against England but qualify for both World Cups, that's a win; that's our most successful summer ever. I hope that doesn't happen, but World Cups are where we get our most publicity on the world stage and back home - particularly for a tournament in India and what that brings."

Ireland squad for England Test

Andrew Balbirnie (Capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.